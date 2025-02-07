MULTICON ANNOUNCES SECOND WAVE OF GUESTS FOR LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE BENEFIT AT THE PRESERVE LA, FEBRUARY 22ND, 2025

MultiCon Wave 2 Poster

Proceeds to Benefit United Way of Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on for MultiCon—The Los Angeles Wildfire Benefit, which will take place on February 22nd at The Preserve. Today, the event organizers are thrilled to announce the second wave of celebrity guests for this star-studded benefit to support the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.Joining the already impressive lineup of talent will be:● Robert Kirkman (Showrunner and creator of Invincible, Creator of The Walking Dead)● Sean Gunn (Guardians of The Galaxy)● Bitsie Tulloch (Superman and Lois)● Michael Cudlitz (Superman & Lois, The Walking Dead)● Khary Payton (The Walking Dead)● Scott M. Gimple (Showrunner of The Walking Dead)● Shar Jackson (Moesha)The event is set to bring together a host of renowned actors, creators, and fans to raise critical funds for wildfire recovery efforts across Los Angeles. MultiCon will feature meet-and-greets, panel discussions, and a chance for fans to interact with some of their favorite stars, with all proceeds benefiting United Way of Greater Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event are now available. A third wave of guests will be announced next week, making this a can’t-miss event for entertainment lovers and supporters of wildfire relief.“We are excited to continue to expand our guest list and provide fans with the chance to engage with some of the biggest names in entertainment while supporting a cause that impacts all of us,” said Multihouse CEO Michael Tessler. “With the devastating impact of wildfires in California, we’re honored to partner with United Way of Greater Los Angeles to make a difference in our community.”“MultiCon is shaping up to be an extraordinary celebration of community, fandom, and impact. We couldn’t be more excited to expand our guest list with some of the biggest names in entertainment while raising vital funds for the ongoing wildfire recovery efforts. We’re honored to partner with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles in this endeavor.”Additionally, the award-winning Don’t Tell Comedy will be putting on an exclusive MultiCon After Dark performance alongside musical talent from So Far Sounds. Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy a special Fork n’ Film showing. These tickets will be sold separately with details and surprise celebrity appearances to be announced soon.Golden Apple Comics is sponsoring and has provided some one-of-a-kind auction items, including a rare Stan Lee and Rob Liefeld co-autographed piece as well as a variety of rare signed comics and collectibles.Off Brand Games is sponsoring and has provided the exclusive gaming license for the event for their hit brawl game Rivals of Aether II.Additionally, Fantasy Flight Games and their Star Wars: Unlimited will be sponsoring and presenting an exclusive activation for their beloved card game.MultiCon was created in partnership with Multihouse, Bond Companies, and The Preserve LA.Event Details:● Date: February 22, 2025● Location: The Preserve, Los Angeles, CA● Beneficiary: United Way of Greater Los Angeles● Tickets: seetickets

