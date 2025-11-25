The Blue Collar Trades Academy Invites Community to Explore New Fast-Track Skilled Trades Training at Dec 3 Open House

The Dec. 3 Open House will give residents a firsthand look at the Academy’s hands-on labs, hybrid training model, and fast-track skilled trades programs.

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Treasure Coast community is getting a first-of-its-kind opportunity to train for high-demand skilled trades through the newly launched Blue Collar Trades Academy, created in partnership with The Blue Collar Recruiter & Virtual Trade School and hosted by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating of the Treasure Coast and Discount Water Heaters.

The Blue Collar Trades Academy introduces a new, accredited training model that blends in-class instruction, online coursework, and real field experience, making it unlike any traditional trade school or online-only training program available today. Students benefit from certified local instructors, engaging video-based lessons, realistic 3D simulations, and hands-on learning environments that mirror real-world job conditions.

To celebrate the launch, the Academy will host its first Open House on Wednesday, December 3rd, from 6:00-7:30 PM, giving the public an opportunity to tour the facility, meet instructors, and experience the training platform firsthand.

Serving Multiple Audiences Across the Treasure Coast

The Blue Collar Trades Academy is designed to provide flexible and affordable training options for:

1. Individuals seeking certification to start a new career in HVAC, plumbing, or electrical.

2. Experienced tradespeople wanting to sharpen their skills or cross-train in other specialties.

3. Local business owners who need structured, accredited training options for their teams.

4. Homeowners who want to better understand their home’s systems and perform basic maintenance through our special “Homeowners Edition”, an online-only, low-cost subscription built for DIYers.

A New Model of Skilled Trades Education

The Academy stands apart from traditional 1-2 year trade schools through its 12-week accelerated training model, allowing students to become job-ready in a fraction of the time. Key differentiators include:

• Hybrid Learning Approach - A blend of online modules, classroom instruction, and in-the-field mentorship.

• Multiple Certification Pathways - Tailored to various trade career tracks.

• Real-World Instruction - Courses led by certified technicians with years of professional experience.

• Hands-On Skill Development - Students practice using real equipment and real scenarios.

• Job Placement Support - In partnership with The Blue Collar Recruiter, graduates gain access to career placement assistance.

With the full program available for $1,995, the Blue Collar Trades Academy brings an unprecedented combination of value, speed, and hands-on training to the Treasure Coast offering an affordable alternative to traditional schooling or multi-year programs.

Open House Details

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time: 6:00-7:30 PM

Location: One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating of the Treasure Coast

2713 Peters Road Fort Pierce, FL 34945

The event will feature live demonstrations, opportunities to explore the training modules and simulations, meet-and-greets with instructors, raffles, and light refreshments. All are welcome - career seekers, trades professionals, business owners, homeowners and community members.

About Blue Collar Trades Academy

The Blue Collar Trades Academy is a local, accredited hybrid training program offering career-focused education in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Built in partnership with the Blue Collar Recruiter & Virtual Trade School and supported by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating of the Treasure Coast and Discount Water Heaters, the Academy provides accelerated, hands-on training and flexible learning options for students, professionals, and homeowners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.