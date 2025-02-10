VinGardeValise® Named as The Official Sponsor of The 2025 Golden Vines®: The “Oscars of Fine Wine”

The Three Day Unforgettable Event Celebrating Excellence in the World of Fine Wine is Coming to the USA for the First Time in November 2025

VGV is honored to be the sponsor of The 2025 Golden Vines® Miami which celebrates the very best fine wine and rare spirit estates in the world.” — Brooke Forster Kochman, Executive Vice President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VinGardeValise, the number one wine suitcase to protect your wine and spirits, is proud to announce it is the official sponsor of The Golden Vines, known as the “Oscars of Fine Wine.” According to VinGardeValise Executive Vice President Brooke Forster Kochman, “VGV is honored to be the sponsor of The 2025 Golden VinesMiami which celebrates the very best fine wine and rare spirit estates in the world. We work with over 500 wineries and our custom suitcases, wine cases and backpacks were made for wine and spirit lovers all around the world! This is a celebration raising money for and honoring the hard work and passion in the wine, spirits, travel and hospitality industries through the Gérard Basset Foundation.”The Golden Vinesis the preeminent fine wine & rare spirit event in the world. Although an awards show, celebrating the very best fine wine makers & rare spirit estates in the world, the event is known for raising money exclusively for the Gérard Basset Foundation to fund educational programs worldwide for young people, principally from diverse backgrounds, in the wine, spirits and hospitality industries.The 2025 Golden Vinesorganized by Liquid Icons will take place in Miami from November 7-9th. Liquid Icons CEO Lewis Chester is thrilled to have VinGardeValise on board.“As the proud owner of three VGV wine cases, I am delighted that we have entered into a partnership with the world’s best wine travel case. All guests to The Golden Vinesshall receive a custom-made VGV 2025 Golden Vinestravel case which will enhance their experience at Golden VinesMiami, as we look to raise a record amount for the Gérard Basset Foundation this year.”The event, limited to no more than 300 guests, includes a charity gala at the Alfred Dupont Building, a black-tie awards gala, 3-star Michelin cooking, masterclasses, fine wine lunches and “money-can’t-buy” experiences. Tickets are $15,000 per person for the 3-days of events. For US taxpayers, a charitable tax credit can be obtained on 50% of the overall cost.Previous Golden Vinesevents have been held in London, Florence, Paris, and Madrid (2024). The 2025 Golden VinesMiami promises to deliver an unforgettable event that combines not only celebrating excellence, but also making a difference. In 2024, approximately $1.25 million was raised for the Gérard Basset Foundation.About VinGardeValise: The VinGardeValiseis known for its line of luxury travel luggage that provides the utmost in quality, safety and security for traveling with your favorite wine, spirits, beer and other bottled items. Now celebrating 10-Years as the leading brand choice, the VGVwas designed by wine lovers for wine lovers and continues to be the most versatile, durable, and multi-functional suitcase on the market today that is sold internationally in 16 countries. Today, VGVproducts can be found in more than 500 winery tasting rooms, distilleries, and breweries, and at luxury retailers, major department and specialty stores, select airport duty free shops as well as on the company’s website www.VinGardeValise.com and Amazon.For more information, visit: www.VinGardeValise.com or www.Liquidicons.com/work/the-golden-vines-awards To purchase tickets for The 2025 Golden VinesMiami, visit: https://liquidicons.com/work/the-golden-vines-awards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.