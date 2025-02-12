BLUECREST CLOTHING LAUNCHES APPAREL BRAND, NEW ERA OF PERFORMANCE POLOS WITH CLASSIC, FESTIVE, COLLEGIATE COLLECTIONS

Bluecrest Clothing Launches New Performance Polo Shirt Brand

Mississippi-based Owners Trent and Ashley Cox Unveil Bluecrest’s Inaugural Line of Functional, Versatile Men’s Attire Alongside Custom Embroidery Options

We believe that what you choose to wear is more than just fabric, it’s an extension of your personality, and we can’t wait to watch that come to life through the Bluecrest brand.” — Ashley Cox, co-owner and chief marketing officer of Bluecrest

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluecrest Clothing, a new performance polo and apparel brand, is making a splash with its inaugural collection of shirts ranging from classic designs, festive patterns, collegiate styles, custom embroidery and everything in between. Owned by husband and wife duo, Trent and Ashley Cox, Bluecrest’s pieces are created to bring joy to men’s everyday style while bridging the the gap between timeless charm and contemporary flair.The brand’s first collections include classic stripes as well as a collegiate line inspired by a variety of beloved universities, featuring original pattern combinations like The SIP, The Palmetto, and The Lone Star shirts. In addition, designs like The Freedom, The Krewe, The Beach Trip, The Gimme and more provide festive styles to celebrate any occasion.“We created Bluecrest because celebrating people is at the heart of everything we do, whether it’s grabbing happy hour with friends on a random weekday, cheering on our favorite sports team or cooking out with our family on the Fourth of July,” said Ashley Cox, co-owner and chief marketing officer of Bluecrest. “These shirts are meant to elevate the everyday wardrobe with a light-hearted yet sophisticated style to bring confidence and joy to the moments that matter most. We believe that what you choose to wear is more than just fabric, it’s an extension of your personality, and we can’t wait to watch that come to life through the Bluecrest brand.”Featuring premium performance fabrics that provide comfort and durability, Bluecrest polos also offer four-way stretch, moisture-wicking capabilities, built-in sun protection and low maintenance care. In addition to its signature styles and creative collections, Bluecrest’s customer support team is able to accommodate tailored embroidery options for custom or corporate orders.In addition to Bluecrest, the Coxes also own Roostas, a leading name in golf and leisure stretch belts featuring uniquely woven designs for men and kids in addition to embroidery and needlepoint options. As seasoned business owners in the retail and apparel space, the duo brings years of industry knowledge to the brand and are eager to fill a gap in the performance polo space.“After working with retailers, premier golf clubs, pro shop owners, brick-and-mortar boutiques and more across the country over the last five years, it became apparent to us that there was a need for truly original performance polo apparel that could be scaled depending on specific needs,” said Trent Cox. “Our goal is to serve anyone and everyone who wants a Bluecrest piece whether it’s for their shop or to customize for their own brand and employees. We pride ourselves on having a flexible and personal customer service team that’s willing to do whatever it takes to make magic happen, and I think we’ll become known for that as we grow in the years to come.”To learn more about Bluecrest, shop the inaugural collection and join the mailing list for updates, visit bluecrestclothing.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram ###About Bluecrest ClothingBluecrest Clothing is a premium performance apparel brand specializing in versatile, stylish polos for men. Founded by Mississippi-based husband and wife duo, Trent and Ashley Cox, Bluecrest combines timeless charm with contemporary flair to create functional, confidence-boosting pieces for every occasion. With collections spanning from classic styles, festive designs, collegiate-inspired patterns and custom embroidery options, Bluecrest is crafted with high-quality performance fabrics ensuring tailored solutions for retail, corporate, and personal needs. To learn more, visit bluecrestclothing.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.