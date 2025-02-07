Rope Chain LA Offers Handcrafted Thick Rope Chains in Yellow, White, and Rose Gold

Luxury jeweler offers handcrafted diamond cut rope chains in yellow, white, and rose gold, continuing four decades of excellence in fine jewelry manufacturing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rope Chain LA, a family-owned gold chain manufacturer with over 40 years of expertise, offers an expanded collection of premium diamond cut rope chains, featuring designs 6mm and thicker in 10KT, 14KT, and 18KT yellow, white, and rose gold options.

Manufacturing these substantial pieces entirely in-house, Rope Chain LA maintains direct-to-consumer pricing while delivering superior craftsmanship. Each chain is handcrafted using traditional techniques refined over 40 years of specialized experience.

"Our focus on thick rope chains stems from increasing demand for bold, distinctive pieces that maintain their value," says Chris Asatrian, spokesperson for Rope Chain LA. "By manufacturing in-house and selling directly to customers, we've eliminated retail markups while maintaining the highest quality standards."

The expanded collection features:

• Diamond cut rope chains from 6mm to 10mm thickness

• Three gold color options: yellow, white, and rose

• Three purity levels: 10KT, 14KT, and 18KT

• Free shipping nationwide

• 3-day exchange policy on eligible items

Customer satisfaction remains central to the company's mission. Recent client Erwin Rubio shares: "I bought a 10kt 6mm 22" chain from them and my experience was amazing. The customer service was exceptional! Chris was communicating with me the entire way from the day after I placed the order, all the way until I picked it up and gave him my feedback. It looks amazing in person, shines a ton, and is the perfect size for my pendant. I definitely recommend to buy with confidence."

Anthony Hurtado, another satisfied customer, adds: "Just bought my 2nd chain off Chris and once again this piece is immaculate! His customer service is also unmatched. He's got a customer for life! Thank you Chris for everything. The whole purchasing experience with Chris at RopeChainLA has been nothing but a pleasure. Chris was able to answer all question in a timely manner. The quality of the necklace surpassed my expectations! Thank you to Chris and his team!"

The durability and elegance of these pieces have garnered praise from diverse customers. Josie Herr-Vang notes: "I bought a white gold chain and gave it to my spouse for his birthday. He loves it!!!! Great rope chain, craftsmanship, solid and excellent customer service. Thank you! We will do business again!"

Rope Chain LA offers a variety of customization options, allowing customers to choose the perfect thickness, length, and color of their rope chain. The company also offers free shipping on all orders within the United States.

Rope Chain LA prioritizes exceptional customer service. The company offers free shipping fee for all orders within the United States and a 3-day exchange policy for unworn and undamaged items. Additionally, the company boasts a team of dedicated customer service representatives available to answer questions and provide support throughout the buying process.

For more information about Rope Chain LA's diamond cut rope chains, search the online shop at https://www.ropechainla.com/search or call 1-213-394-8988.

About Rope Chain LA:

Founded in 1982, Rope Chain LA (https://www.ropechainla.com/pages/about-us-page) is a family-owned manufacturer of premium solid gold rope chains based in Los Angeles, California. Specializing in diamond cut rope chains in 10kt, 14kt, and 18kt gold, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern direct-to-consumer accessibility to deliver exceptional quality at competitive prices.

707 S Broadway

Unit 824

Los Angeles, CA 90014

USA

