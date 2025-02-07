Five NC Educators Receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

Five North Carolina teachers were honored last month as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest award K-12 teachers can receive for instruction in those two subjects by the federal government. In all, 336 teachers nationwide were named by former President Joe Biden as award recipients spanning from 2021 to 2023.

Chasity Bolch, Newton-Conover Middle School (Newton-Conover City Schools)

Adam Haas, Rocky River Elementary School (Union County Public Schools)

Nardi Routten, Creekside Elementary School (Craven County Schools)

Sara-Elizabeth Senseney, Mountain Heritage High School (Yancey County Schools)

Leigha Jordan, Valley Springs Middle School (Buncombe County Schools)

“The work these exceptional educators do not only shapes students and families, but our communities, our state and our nation,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green. “I am so proud to see them receive this distinction at the national level for all that they do to contribute to the excellence of North Carolina’s Public Schools.”

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) was established in 1983, and the award criteria alternates each year between kindergarten through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade teachers. Nominees complete a rigorous application process that allows them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.