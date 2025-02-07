DAF announces Spark Tank 2025 finalists

The Spark Tank 2025 semifinals were held Jan. 28 in the Pentagon. The Spark Tank production team presented the top 15 ideas, identified by 1,925 Airmen and Guardians casting nearly 35,000 pairwise votes and subject matter expert evaluations, to a panel co-chaired by the vice chief of staff of the Air Force and the vice chief of space operations. Department of the Air Force executives reviewed the innovators’ pitch videos and discussed the merits of each idea, reaching consensus to identify the six finalists.

Out of a record 441 submissions from across the Space Force and Air Force, the Spark Tank 2025 finalists are:

Advanced Tactical Micro-Grid – a smart tactical power distribution system for expeditionary operations, integrating renewable energy sources and various battery-powered devices

ALE-25 Pylon Loading Adapter – an innovative fixture, safely securing Targeting Pod Pylons during installation or removal by maintenance personnel on aircraft



Project Star Forge – composite training simulation engine models allowing aircraft maintainers to practice in a low-risk environment



Satellite Dispensers for Responsive Launch – a dynamic interface tuning technology enabling precise control of launch equilibrium for payload deliveries to orbit



Signal Sentinel – a portable, robot-deployable communication system functioning effectively in austere locations where traditional infrastructure fails



Virtual In-Processing – a command-customizable tracker of all in-processing requirements, providing visibility for both in-processing members and their leadership



As they gear up for the finals projected for September 2025, finalist teams will accelerate prototypes and forge strategic partnerships with the help of AFWERX Refinery and Project Holodeck support teams. Within Project Holodeck, the Headquarters Department of the Air Force innovation management initiative, they will also compete for funding and senior support to demonstrate how their ideas enhance military capabilities.



The panel of judges also reviewed the following semifinalist submissions, which will also be migrated to Project Holodeck for support and progression:

CounselBOT – customizable training assessments using AI-driven role-playing scenarios to support caregivers in closing knowledge gaps and preparing for unexpected counseling challenges



Kit for Rapid Aerial Treatment of Hemorrhage – a platform-agnostic aerial delivery system ensuring safe, remote delivery of blood to front-line operators



Metal Guard Polymer – a polymer incorporated in flight suits that absorbs and repels heavy metals, reducing exposure of personnel in closed spaces during the mission



Project Deathstalker – an unmanned ground vehicle with advanced sensors and autonomous navigation that detects and disposes of hazardous materials



Project OKAMI – autonomous infrared technology transforming snow removal from a manual, resource-intensive process into an efficient, smart-sensor-triggered melting process



Resilient Net – a reliable backup internet solution assuring uninterrupted C2 Operations, enhanced Security and Resilience, and improved COOP



Self-Decontaminating Paints to Prevent Mold Growth – an anti-mold additive for commercial paints that prevents mold infestation of DAF infrastructure, housing, and healthcare facilities



Stealth Identification with Radar and Lasers – conventional radars detect stealth aircraft while lasers track and determine their cross section for immediate detection and response



Transforming USAF Maintenance and Readiness – an airframe and powerplant certification course consolidating 26 maintenance specialties into a streamlined, comprehensive training



Also included in Project Holodeck this year was a record number of Spark Lite ideas. These ideas make so much sense that they should not need a four-star (general) in the Pentagon to implement them. But the four stars will track them to ensure they are given full evaluation and consideration to be incorporated into the programs that they aim to improve.



The 21 Spark Lites selected for Spark Tank 2025 are:

20 MM Replenisher Table Insert – an insert for an ammunition loading machine designed to prevent jamming and ensure correct orientation of rounds as they are loaded

AE In-Flight Medical Kit Weather Protection – a weather-proof cover customized to be secured to a medical equipment transportation litter

AF-REACT – a tabletop wargaming simulation to teach Airmen Integrated Base Defense and bridges the gap between computer based Training and full-scale Exercises

CV-22 (CFBIC-RD) Centrifugal Force Bearing Index Cap Removal Device – a custom socket tool safely that removes index caps from CV-22 centrifugal force bearings

DoD Training Tree – a one source, one location training dashboard displays all upcoming required training

Flightline Aircraft Groundcrew ACCES Communications Hearing Protection – hearing protection that connects to legacy headsets to allow communication transmission

Handheld Radio Protectors – a 3D-printed thermoplastic polyurethane protective sleeve for hand-held maintenance radios

Interactive GPS unit for T-6 Simulators – an attachable replica of the T-6 GPS avionics unit that sits in the same location in a training simulator as the real aircraft for tactile learning

LFOD – laser profiler that to automates airfield inspections, object detection, and pavement analysis, and consolidates data in an onboard database

Live Tracking QR Code Scanners for In-Processing – individualized scannable codes that track inbound members throughout their in-processing journey

Make Air Force PDFs work by making them PDFs, not XFA forms – fixing existing PDFs to be actual PDFs on e-publishing, enabling browser access and editing without downloads

OmniSeal (Universal Multi-Application Seal) – 3D-printed ribbed thermoplastic polyurethane cones that provide universal fit and protection for aircraft, vehicle, fuel, and hydraulic system components

Pressurized Oxygen Mask for High Altitude Operations 18K-plus Feet – an updated design for high altitude masks that prevents accidental disconnect from oxygen source

PS91 Battery Powered Heated Blanket for Hypothermia Treatment – heat blankets with adjustable settings and rechargeable batteries for hypothermic treatment in various operational environments

Radio Frequency Identification Solution System – RFID tags for real-time inventory tracking and automation, using wireless communication between tags and readers for asset management

SFIS Enterprise Realization using AI/ML – AI conversion of legacy accounting data elements to Standard Financial Information Structure (SFIS) format as required by current regulations

STAR CAMP – customized and automated data collection, collaboration, and visualization for contracting and civil engineering teams using existing programs and interconnected sources

To provide a cost-effective method of promoting a standard HVAC design – standardized HVAC design controls with developed guides, lists, and processes, and AI integration review

Transition from Urinalysis to Fingerprint Drug Testing – a fingerprint drug testing kit that supports DDRP testing without requiring dedicated collection space

Unit Readiness Tool (CSS+) – a code-backed application using Envision to aggregate and visualize data from multiple sources on one dashboard for command support staff

Wearable Cooling TEC – a small, personal cooling device secured to key circulation points to cool the entire body



Brou Gautier, Spark Tank director, said, “It’s simply awe-inspiring to see Airmen and Guardians’ passion for making us better across such a wide-ranging set of topics and programs.”



Spark Tank is the Department of the Air Force's premier campaign where Guardians and Airmen present their innovative solutions to top leaders and industry experts, seeking sponsorship to bring their concepts to life.