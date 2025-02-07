WMF arrives in Silicon Valley with an event for the international AI ecosystem: set for March 18 in San Francisco

Silicon Valley hosts the WMF International Roadshow on March 18, with AI experts, startups, VCs, with the AI Startup Competition and Italian-American startups.

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley will host the first U.S. stop of the WMF International Roadshow, featuring a high-level event dedicated to companies, VCs, startups, and international AI experts. The international brand of Search On Media Group, WMF - We Make Future , will arrive in San Francisco on March 18 at Innovit for a must-attend event that will explore the state of the art in artificial intelligence, featuring leading companies, big tech firms, experts, and key industry stakeholders. The event will also host the final phase of the AI Startup Competition, bringing four Italian startups and four American startups to Silicon Valley. Organized by Search On and WMF - International Fair on AI, Tech & Digital Innovation, the event is supported by ITA - the Italian Trade Agency, which promotes and internationalizes Italian businesses.Search On Media Group lands in Silicon Valley, the global hub of Artificial Intelligence and technological innovation, with WMF - We Make Future and an exclusive event set to explore the evolution and future prospects of AI.On March 18 in San Francisco, at Innovit - Italian Innovation and Culture Hub, a limited-seat event will bring together companies, AI experts, VCs, investors, and startups leveraging AI technologies. The event will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements in AI while fostering key business opportunities and global connections to drive international collaboration.As the first U.S. stop of the WMF International Roadshow, the event is supported by ITA - Italian Trade Agency and offers a unique opportunity for companies, investors, and startups focused on technological innovation and the global promotion of Made in Italy to engage with Silicon Valley’s thriving ecosystem."This will be a strategic moment to connect our innovation ecosystem with Silicon Valley, fostering new global synergies and business opportunities," explains Cosmano Lombardo, CEO of Search On Media Group and founder of WMF. "Artificial Intelligence is now a fundamental driver of economic growth and industrial evolution. This event allows us to engage with investors, companies, and international stakeholders shaping the future of this technology.Bringing four Italian startups and four American startups to Silicon Valley means creating a tangible bridge between two key markets, supporting the development of innovative projects, and enhancing Europe’s competitive edge on the global stage. The top startups will then head to Bologna for WMF 2025, further expanding their networking and growth opportunities.I sincerely thank ITA for supporting this initiative, which—like many other WMF projects—contributes to promoting Italian culture, entrepreneurship, and innovation worldwide.”March 18, 2025 – Talks, Panels, and the Startup Competition FinaleThe event will feature a dynamic AI-focused program exploring artificial intelligence from multiple perspectives from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM (PST) at 710 Sansome Street, San Francisco (CA). The schedule includes keynote talks from international experts, as well as discussion panels with VCs and investors, offering insights into the investment landscape and new business opportunities directly from leading global stakeholders.Among the confirmed speakers, Luc Julia Co-Creator Siri, CSO Groupe Renault, Simona Capece from Google, Alicia Hanf, Head of Institutional Ecosystem Partnerships LG NOVA, LG Electronics), Nestor Maslej Research Manager di HAI - Human Centered Artificial Intelligence Stanford University, Alfredo Coppola, from US Market Access Center, Jonathan Speed, Alchemist Accelerator, Shweta Agrawal from Google.AI Startup Competition – The Grand Finale in Silicon ValleyIn addition to discussions and deep dives, the event will spotlight the four Italian and four American startups competing in the high-stakes finale of the AI Startup Competition in California.These eight startups will have the opportunity to pitch their innovative projects to a jury of VCs, investors, and key industry stakeholders, demonstrating how their AI solutions address one or more of WMF’s 12 Future Challenges. The competition’s goal is not only to provide visibility and concrete support to the most promising startups but also to highlight how AI technology can drive global progress by tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges.How to Apply & Get Involved.The selection process is now open, and startups can apply until February 28 , 2025, by submitting their applications through the dedicated online form. Companies interested in collaboration, sponsorships, or partnership opportunities for the WMF Silicon Valley event can request more details by filling out the form on the dedicated page.

