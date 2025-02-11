Debug Pest Control Expands Services with Launch of CritterBlock, a Rodent Exclusion Division

Tim Horgan, Debug Service Manager

New Division to Provide Rodent-Proofing Solutions Across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

By sealing homes and businesses against rodents, we help our customers avoid infestations before they start.” — Bill Horgan

SMITHFIELD, RI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debug Pest Control , a leading provider of pest management solutions in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, is proud to announce the launch of its newest division, CritterBlock. This specialized service is dedicated to rodent exclusion, helping homes and businesses protect their properties from rats, mice, and other nuisance wildlife by sealing entry points and implementing long-term prevention strategies.With over two decades of experience in pest control, Debug Pest Control has built a reputation for effective and environmentally responsible pest management. Recognizing the growing demand for non-chemical, proactive rodent control solutions, CritterBlock was created to provide comprehensive rodent proofing and exclusion services that go beyond traditional trapping and baiting."We’ve seen firsthand how rodent infestations can impact families and businesses," said Bill Horgan, owner of Debug Pest Control. "CritterBlock was designed to offer a lasting solution by focusing on prevention rather than just treatment. By sealing homes and businesses against rodents, we help our customers avoid infestations before they start."Leading the CritterBlock division is Tim Horgan, Service Manager, who brings years of experience in pest control and exclusion services. The team will conduct thorough inspections, identify vulnerabilities, and implement customized exclusion plans using top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship.CritterBlock’s services include:- Comprehensive rodent inspections- Sealing of entry points with durable materials- Structural modifications to prevent future infestations- Ongoing monitoring and maintenance optionsThe CritterBlock division is now available to residential and commercial customers throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.For more information or to schedule a CritterBlock Rodent Exclusion Service, visit Debug's website, or call or text 401-250-8680.About Debug Pest ControlFounded in 1993, Debug Pest Control provides high-quality, eco-friendly pest management services across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and long-term pest prevention, Debug Pest Control continues to innovate in the pest management industry.

