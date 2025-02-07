The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Friday, February 7, 2025

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technology used for extracting oil, natural gas, geothermal energy, or water from deep underground – accounting for two-thirds of the natural gas in the United States and half of the nation’s oil, and positioning the U.S. as the world's leading producer of natural gas and oil.

Despite the large amount of American energy it produces, fracking is under threat, as Democrats continue to attack American energy production, despite the energy crisis their policies have caused.

Former President Biden repeatedly caved to radical environmental activists and made statements about ending fossil fuel production in the United States. In a Democrat primary debate in July 2019, then-presidential candidate Biden said “we would make sure it's eliminated” about fracking, and later, at a debate in March 2020, Biden said “no more – no new fracking.”

Although fracking has been consistently attacked for contaminating groundwater, a study conducted by the EPA under the Obama Administration found that fracking has had no “widespread, systemic impacts on drinking water resources in the United States.”

American energy production through fracking leads to lower energy prices for families and workers, boosts economic growth, and improves quality of life for Americans. We must protect American energy production from Democrats’ radical anti-American energy agenda.

Rep. August Pfluger’s legislation, H.R. 26, the Protecting American Energy Production Act, prevents a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to protect American energy production, and expresses that states have primacy over energy production on state and private land.

House Republicans won’t stop fighting to ensure energy is affordable for all Americans and combat misguided climate policies that shut down American energy production.