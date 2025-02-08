UNRL Unveils New Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Minnesota Sports Icons

Christopher McDonald is back. Joe Mauer, John Randle, and Urijah Faber join him in this year's ad.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota-based apparel brand UNRL is set to debut a new commercial during the Big Game. The ad features Christopher McDonald—known for his role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore—alongside Minnesota sports figures Joe Mauer and John Randle, as well as UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.Filmed at Public Domain, a well-known bar in Minneapolis, the commercial builds upon last year's storyline, incorporating familiar faces and local ties. The campaign coincides with the launch of over 50 new products and styles, set to be released on February 9th.UNRL has gained recognition for its creative approach to brand storytelling, using sports and culture to connect with its audience. An extended version of the ad will be available at UNRL.com after halftime during the Big Game.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.