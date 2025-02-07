Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on return to work for CWP workers

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, has announced that all Community Work Programme (CWP) participants are to return to work on Thursday, 06 February 2025. The announcement follows the retraction of Circular 13 of 2024 issued on 24 December 2024, which is now replaced by a new one (Circular – 01 of 2025).

The updated circular informs stakeholders, including all CWP participants, that while the department is exploring alternative means to ensure that the programme is protected in achieving its goals, all affected participants by the previous circular, of December 2024, will return to work tomorrow, 06 February 2025. The circular that was issued on 24 December 2024 was as a result of substantial budget reductions amounting to R1.3 billion over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period.

As a responsible government department, the DCOG remains committed to ensuring prudent financial management in full compliance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and National Treasury regulations to prevent unauthorized expenditure. To mitigate the effects of these budget cuts, the department will actively engage relevant stakeholders to explore amicable and alternative solutions.

Minister Hlabisa reiterated that it is imperative that decisive action be taken to protect the integrity of the programme and ensure that participants receive the support they deserve. “Our aim is to address this issue thoughtfully, ensuring a careful balance between financial responsibility and social accountability”, says Minister Hlabisa.

Further communication will be provided on strategies to recover lost time and optimize programme implementation within the available budget.

For enquiries:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

COGTA Head of Communications

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

#EveryMunicipalityMustWork

#GovZAupdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA