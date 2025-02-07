MREL and MDIV Earn FundGrade A+® Ratings For 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield is pleased to announce that two of its core ETFs—Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF (MREL) and Middlefield Sustainable Global Dividend ETF (MDIV)—have been awarded the Fundata FundGrade A+® rating for 2024. This prestigious distinction is given to Canadian investment funds that have consistently delivered the best risk-adjusted returns over an entire calendar year.

"Receiving the FundGrade A+® award for both MREL and MDIV reflects our disciplined investment approach and commitment to delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns for our investors," said Dean Orrico, President and CEO of Middlefield. "Real estate and dividend-focused equities help create more resilient portfolios by providing reliable income streams, managing risk, and enhancing stability. In light of the current uncertain market backdrop, we believe these strategies are excellent diversifiers for investor portfolios, and we look forward to building on this success in 2025."

About the Award-Winning Funds

Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF (MREL)

MREL is designed to provide investors with stable monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality global real estate companies. Since its launch in 2011, the fund has taken an actively managed approach, leveraging the expertise of Middlefield’s investment team to identify leading real estate businesses with growing cash flows and increasing dividends. For the second consecutive year, MREL has earned the FundGrade A+® rating, reinforcing its consistent performance and ability to navigate various market cycles.

Middlefield Sustainable Global Dividend ETF (MDIV)

MDIV is a high-conviction portfolio of global companies diversified across geographies and industries, with a focus on businesses that pay and grow dividends. Since its inception in 2013, the fund has prioritized large capitalization, high quality companies with durable business models and a strong track record of earnings growth.

Additionally, Middlefield’s flagship North American fund, Income Plus Class, finished 2024 with a Fundata FundGrade A® rating, which is awarded to funds that substantially outperform their peers, ranking in the top 10% of their category.

Learn more about MREL

Learn more about MDIV

Learn more about Income Plus

For any questions or media requests, please contact Cassandra Coleman at ccoleman@middlefield.com.

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a Toronto-based asset manager specializing in innovative investment solutions. Over the past 45 years, we have developed a disciplined investment process across six core equity income mandates: Real Estate, Healthcare, Innovation, Infrastructure, Energy, and Diversified Income. We focus on high-quality companies with strong cash flow and dividend growth potential.

Our investment solutions include award-winning ETFs and Mutual Funds, designed to meet the needs of advisors, institutional investors, and individual investors. Backed by a dedicated team, we strive to deliver superior returns through expertise and disciplined portfolio management.

Disclosure: FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Performance for Funds: Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF (MREL) won the 2024 FundGrade A+® in the Real Estate Equity Category, out of 29 funds. The FundGrade A+® performance start date was 12/31/2014 and the FundGrade A+® performance end date was 12/31/2024. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 7.0% (1 year), -3.4% (3 years), 3.4% (5 years), 6.3% (10 years) and since inception 7.2% (since inception – April 20, 2011). Middlefield Sustainable Global Dividend ETF (MDIV) won the 2024 FundGrade A+® in the Global Dividend & Income Equity Category, out of 39 funds. The FundGrade A+® performance start date was 12/31/2014 and the FundGrade A+® performance end date was 12/31/2024. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 43.7% (1 year), 13.1% (3 years), 14.0% (5 years), 11.8% (10 years) and since inception 12.6% (since inception – March 22, 2013).

Disclaimer: Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with ETF investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.