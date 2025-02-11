Proximity vs. productivity: 3 in 4 UK employees believe a shorter commute would increase their output, survey reveals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three in four UK employees (73%) believe that a shorter commute would increase their productivity at work. That’s according to NearU , the tech scaleup that connects employees to flexible office space, which surveyed 1,000 employees across the UK.The 2025 study found that 78% of employees believe flexible or hybrid work options increase their productivity, with younger workers leading the way. Among 18-30-year-olds, 85% said flexible work improves their output, compared to just 69% of those aged over 50.Flexibility boosts satisfactionIn addition to productivity, the study highlights the positive impact of flexibility on employee wellbeing. One in four employees (25%) stated that having access to a flexible office space contributes most to their happiness at work. Similarly, over half of employees (51%) expressed satisfaction with their jobs because they live close to their workplace.In contrast, workplace satisfaction dropped by 25% among employees facing strict return to office (RTO) policies, which are now enforced by more than half (55%) of UK employers. For those required to return to the office, 84% reported that their job satisfaction has either decreased or stayed the same as a result.London commutes stifle productivityThe survey found that 87% of London employees believe they would be more productive with a shorter commute, significantly higher than the 73% national average.Flexibility is also a clear priority, with 81% of London workers stating hybrid or flexible work arrangements boost their productivity. A third of London-based respondents (31%) said they would even accept a pay cut to avoid in-office work entirely, reflecting the high value placed on proximity and convenience in the capital.Dan Murray, CEO and founder at NearU, commented: “Our survey highlights a fundamental shift in how employees view their work environments. Proximity and choice have become essential factors in driving productivity, wellbeing, and satisfaction. Businesses that embrace these preferences and adapt their workplace strategies will not only retain talent but also unlock higher performance and engagement from their teams.”

