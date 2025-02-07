Hyde School’s Chief Engagement Officer Bob Felt to Visit China for Student Outreach Tour

Hyde's Bob Felt & Student Gyro Zhang

Hyde’s Bob Felt ’90 & student Gyro Zhang ’25 will visit China (Feb 21–Mar 4) to meet families & share Hyde’s character-based education. #HydeSchool

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde School is excited to announce that Bob Felt '90, Chief Engagement Officer, will be traveling to China from February 21 to March 4 to meet with prospective families interested in Hyde’s unique educational approach. Joining him on this important journey will be senior student Gyro Zhang '25, a native of Wuhan, China, who will act as a school ambassador and share his personal experience at Hyde School.This outreach initiative aims to connect with families seeking a transformative educational experience for their children. Through individual meetings, Bob Felt and Gyro Zhang will provide insights into Hyde School’s focus on character-based education, leadership development, and a rigorous academic curriculum.“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to meet with families in China and share what makes Hyde School such a special place for students,” said Bob Felt. “Our mission is to cultivate character and leadership in young people, and we believe that engaging directly with families is the best way to convey the value of a Hyde education.”The schedule for the China tour includes stops in five major cities:February 21-25: Beijing – JW Marriott Hotel Beijing, Chaoyang DistrictFebruary 26-27: Wuhan – Wuhan Hankou Sheraton Hotel, Jianghan DistrictFebruary 28 - March 2: Shanghai – Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai, Huangpu DistrictMarch 2-3: Shenzhen – JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen FutianMarch 4: Zhuhai – St. Regis HotelGyro Zhang, a senior student at Hyde, is eager to help prospective students understand what life at Hyde is like. “Coming from Wuhan to Hyde School was a life-changing experience for me,” said Zhang. “I’ve grown as a student and as a leader, and I’m excited to share my journey with families who are considering this path for their children.”Hyde School has a long-standing reputation for developing confident, principled, and self-motivated students. This tour represents an important step in expanding Hyde’s reach and fostering connections with families in China who align with the school’s values and educational philosophy.For families interested in meeting with Bob Felt and Gyro Zhang during their visit, please contact Hyde School’s admissions office at bfelt@hyde.edu to schedule an appointment.About Hyde SchoolHyde School, located in Bath, Maine, is a college-preparatory boarding and day school focused on character education , leadership, and academic excellence. Hyde’s unique approach helps students discover their full potential through rigorous academics, experiential learning, and a commitment to personal growth.

