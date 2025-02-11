Pricen Unveils New AI-Driven Dynamic Pricing Platform to Revolutionize Retail and E-commerce

Pricen Logo

Formerly Sniffie Software, Pricen's Rebranding and Enhanced Platform Signal a New Era in Intelligent Pricing Solutions

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pricen, formerly Sniffie Software, announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered pricing software designed to drive profitability for mid-sized retailers. This next-generation platform offers faster insights, better performance, and seamless integration with existing systems. With a focus on enhancing the customer experience, Pricen’s upgraded solution is set to redefine what intelligent pricing can do for retailers.Pricen’s advanced AI technology continuously optimizes pricing throughout the entire product lifecycle, from base prices to markdowns , ensuring retailers can maximize revenue at every stage. With smart algorithms that factor in internal and external variables, such as stock levels, demand fluctuations, competition, and market trends, Pricen transforms the complexity of the retailer's product portfolio into clear, data-backed pricing decisions that drive better margins and maximize profitability.The new platform not only offers an impressive array of features but is designed with ease of use in mind. It provides a flexible, intuitive solution that is simple to scale - handling millions of price changes in under an hour - making it an ideal choice for mid-sized companies across various sectors, including fashion, electronics, and groceries. Retailers can now take advantage of automated pricing, profit-driven forecasting, and real-time discount management without the complexity of traditional pricing tools."For us, the redevelopment of our platform wasn’t just about improving functionality - it was about listening to our clients and solving their biggest challenges," said Tomi Grönfors, Chief Executive Officer at Pricen. "With this new AI-driven platform, we’ve created a tool that is not only powerful but also intuitive and easy to integrate, allowing retailers to see results faster than ever before."For more information about Pricen's AI-driven pricing software and to request a demo, please visit https://www.pricen.ai/ About PricenPricen is a Helsinki-based technology company specializing in AI-powered pricing solutions for retail and e-commerce. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Pricen empowers retailers to optimize pricing strategies, enhance profitability, and stay competitive with dynamic, automated pricing tools. Serving clients in over 32 countries, Pricen’s SaaS platform is trusted by businesses worldwide to deliver smarter pricing decisions and drive sustainable growth.

