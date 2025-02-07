Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul is a Guest on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live”

Earlier this evening, Governor Kathy Hochul was a guest on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live”.

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Laura Coates, CNN: Tonight, Louisiana issuing an arrest warrant against a doctor from New York charged with sending abortion pills across state lines to a minor. This started when Louisiana prosecutors say Dr. Margaret Carpenter sent abortion pills to a mother and her daughter in the state. The prosecutors believe the mother coerced the daughter to take them.

The daughter called 911 after having a medical emergency, and that's when police found out the pills were from New York. And prosecutors charged the mother and Dr. Carpenter for violating Louisiana's strict abortion laws. The state's attorney general, Liz Murrill, said, quote, “At this point, an arrest warrant has been issued for Carpenter and placed into a national crime database, adding that Louisiana will initiate extradition proceedings once she is in custody.” But New York Governor Kathy Hochul is adamant, she will not comply with any extradition order, and just this week, Governor Hochul signed a new law meant to shield doctors who provide abortion pills by mail.

Joining me now is New York Democratic Governor, Governor Kathy Hochul. Governor, thank you for taking the time to speak to us this evening. I want to talk to you about these Louisiana prosecutors, because they seem very ready to take any action necessary to try to bring Dr. Carpenter to court in Louisiana. Are you confident that your laws in New York will shield her from prosecution in Louisiana?

Governor Hochul: Well, we anticipated a situation like this as soon as we lost that fundamental right to reproductive freedom that we had for such a long time until the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We immediately, in our state capitol, set to create a shield law to protect our doctors for just a case like this. I signed it, I will defend that law, and I will in no way in hell ever extradite a doctor who was simply living up to her oath to take care of patients and to give sometimes life saving medication to someone who desperately needs it.

I will never turn her over to the authorities in Louisiana, where she would face criminal prosecution and up to 15 years in jail. It is shocking where this country has come to, but I will continue to be that line of defense against such actions.

Laura Coates, CNN: The Louisiana Attorney General responded to your new New York law, and I’m going to quote her when she says, “There’s an arrest warrant in the National Crime Information System. The Doctor could be arrested in other places. If New York won’t cooperate, there are other states that will.” Is she essentially then confined to New York? Are you afraid that your law cannot be expansive enough to protect her outside of your borders?

Governor Hochul: I would assume there's other states that are like mine that actually care about women's rights and doctors rights, and certainly she'll have to be careful about her travel plans, but I can speak for New York. This will not happen in the State of New York. She will not be arrested by any authorities here, and I will never sign a document to turn her over to authorities in Louisiana.

Laura Coates, CNN: Just one more point on that. There’s a part of the law that talks about doctors not having to put their names on prescriptions if they are sent elsewhere. Do you have concerns that that might undermine other areas in, not only privacy but also in accountability, if there is an issue with the medication, even outside of the abortion context?

Governor Hochul: This relates to this kind of medication and it's something I signed into law just a couple of days ago, because the reason they know this doctor's name is because her name was on the prescription bottle. So if we're going to continue to protect women's rights and protect our doctors, this was a necessary step to say, “We should not be showing that person's name. We can put an address on the bottle, and if there's a complication, it certainly can be tracked down.”

But this is not intended to send the name to people in hostile states like Louisiana and others who don't give — they don't care at all about women's rights and have suppressed them and changed them and taken us back a century. And that's why we have to stand up in New York and say — even a law like this I just signed might go a little bit further to protect someone like this doctor whose name was exposed on a bottle.

Laura Coates, CNN: We’ll continue to follow what’s happening there. I want to turn briefly as well to the issue of immigration, because as you know, it’s not been briefly discussed — it’s been extensively discussed — by this administration on the campaign trail. And now that he has returned to the Oval Office, they are prioritizing immigration.

And just today, they sued Illinois, they sued Chicago, over their sanctuary policy. Now, New York State does cooperate with ICE under certain circumstances, but how far are you willing to go with that cooperation?

Governor Hochul: What I'll do is follow New York State laws and executive orders that have been placed for some time. And yes, in certain circumstances, we will cooperate with ICE if there's someone who came across our borders illegally and has a criminal record. Someone who may be on the Terrorist Watch List; someone who is committing crimes in our own state.

I have an obligation to protect the people of New York and I'll do that. So that requires us to cooperate if they have a warrant for someone's arrest. But in those circumstances only. We're not supporting these mass deportations and sweeps that go into everywhere from sensitive locations, like schools and churches.

There are people who came here looking for a better life, who are law abiding, who are actually working, who are contributing to our economy. Laura, I have 400,000 open jobs in the State of New York right now. We need their help. Now, there should be a legal path. And our borders are far too porous. I support meaningful immigration reform.

I wish Congress would actually work on this together instead of just finding ways to thwart this. But if people would come together and have laws that protect our borders, protect our citizens and have a legal pathway, I think our economy would be much stronger as well as our nation. So that's our policy in the State of New York.

Laura Coates, CNN: But Governor, once people have been potentially swept into — either deportation rate or otherwise — the ability to distinguish and decipher and then protect those who are in this country on an undocumented basis, and yet without the criminal record you speak of, how will you be able to react or proactively prevent their deportation?

Governor Hochul: What I'm saying is I will not use state resources, our State Police, to assist in a situation where there's not a warrant. That is what I'm required to do under law: to draw the distinction in those cases. And that's what we've been doing, not just under this administration, but this is what we did under the Biden administration as well. So we're just going to continue our current policy.

Laura Coates, CNN: Governor Hochul, thank you so much.

Governor Hochul: Alright. Thanks, Laura. Have a good night.