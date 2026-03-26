Governor Hochul Requests Major Disaster Declaration to Secure Federal Assistance for Communities Impacted by February 22-23 Blizzard

Governor Kathy Hochul has requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump to support the recovery efforts of communities impacted by the February 22-23 blizzard. If granted by the federal government, this declaration would provide federal recovery funding for eligible counties as they continue to recover from the storm.

“New York’s communities deserve to have access to every resource available to recover and rebuild following the historic blizzard that hit our state late last month — that’s why I’m requesting a Major Disaster Declaration and calling on the federal government to support our ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers fully recover,” Governor Hochul said. “Many areas of our state endured dangerously cold temperatures, high winds and record snowfall throughout the duration of the storm, and I’m incredibly grateful to our first responders, plow drivers, emergency management staff and local government partners for their tireless dedication and work throughout the storm to keep New Yorkers safe.”

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through FEMA's Public Assistance Program, to provide funding to eligible local governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities. Counties that had record snowfall amounts would also be eligible for snow removal costs.

Following a disaster, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' (DHSES) Office of Disaster Recovery Programs works directly with counterparts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and impacted local governments to assess damages caused by, and costs related to, the disaster. Once these assessments are complete, FEMA validates whether the State and impacted counties have reached the required federal damage thresholds for a Major Disaster Declaration. FEMA is currently in the final stages of its validation process to determine county eligibility.

The February blizzard produced record-breaking snowfall amounts in the Bronx, Staten Island, Nassau and Suffolk counties along with tropical storm force winds, snowfall rates up to four inches per hour, whiteout conditions and minor coastal flooding throughout downstate New York. The National Weather Service confirmed blizzard conditions — defined as having winds over 35 miles per hour and snow creating visibility under .25 miles for at least 3 consecutive hours or more — across at least eight counties, including all of New York City. At the peak of the storm, snowfall rates were averaging 2 to 3 inches per hour, with rates as high as 4 inches per hour across eastern Long Island.

During the storm, warming shelters were set up throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island, including at SUNY Downstate, and MTA provided warming buses in New York City as more than 40,000 households throughout the region lost power as a result of the storm. Due to the severe weather conditions, more than 175 school districts on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley were closed on Monday February 23, 2026. The blizzard conditions were so severe, New York City closed all public schools. All non-essential State employees in blizzard warning areas were directed to stay home and work remotely and airports throughout the region cancelled most flights during the storm. Mass transit agencies also modified schedules and/or cancelled trips due to the severe weather, and the Long Island Rail Road suspended service for Sunday night throughout Monday. Additionally, travel bans were implemented across eight counties and all of New York City, and commercial vehicle restrictions were implemented on state roads downstate as well as parts of the New York State Thruway.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “The February blizzard was the latest severe weather event to impact the downstate region, and it is a priority of Governor Hochul to ensure New York has the resources it needs to respond to and recover from every storm. While our state and local partners have been instrumental in recovery efforts, Federal assistance will go a long way in supporting the region given the magnitude of this blizzard.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “In February, communities across New York were hit by severe blizzard conditions, including record-breaking snowfall and tropical storm-force winds. More than 40,000 households lost power, schools closed, and transportation services came to a standstill. I strongly support Governor Hochul’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration to ensure communities have the resources they need to recover and urge the President to expeditiously approve this request. Federal assistance will help repair critical infrastructure, clear debris, and offset extraordinary snow removal costs, so New Yorkers can get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers are not strangers when it comes to snow, but the February blizzard broke snowfall records, battered the state with strong winds, and resulted in coastal flooding. I am grateful to all the state and local first responders and agencies who helped to keep New York families safe, and I will continue to fight for the federal support New York needs to recover. I urge President Trump to swiftly approve Governor Hochul’s Major Disaster Declaration request.”

Ahead of the storm, Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Albany, Bronx, Columbia, Greene, Delaware, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Schenectady, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties. Governor Hochul also activated the National Guard and deployed 100 members to support response operations across New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

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