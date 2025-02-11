SurveySparrow scales globally with new data center in Sydney and innovative features

SurveySparrow strengthens its global presence by launching data centers in Australia and Canada and smarter ways to collect feedback through new CX features.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SurveySparrow , a leading experience management platform trusted by global brands like Siemens and Toyota, has announced major expansions in its global infrastructure and product capabilities. These advancements mark a significant milestone in its mission to transform how businesses collect and act on customer feedback.In response to growing global demand, SurveySparrow has launched new data centers in Australia and Canada, strengthening its commitment to data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. This adds to the existing data centers across strategic locations in the US (Virginia), India (Mumbai), MENA (Dubai), EU (Frankfurt), and the UK (London). These locations ensure that regional customers can store their data locally, adhering to strict data protection laws while benefiting from enhanced performance and reduced latency."Our new data centers in Sydney and Canada reinforce our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions with high availability, low-latency performance, and adherence to stringent security and compliance standards," said Balaji CM, CTO at SurveySparrow. "This expansion allows our customers in these regions to confidently collect and analyze customer feedback while ensuring data residency and sovereignty, meeting regional regulatory requirements.”The company has also introduced two new channels that make feedback collection more precise and increase response rates: SpotChecks for targeted in-app feedback and WhatsApp chatbot for conversational feedback collection.SpotChecks enables businesses to deploy targeted micro-surveys on their websites and mobile apps, capturing customer insights at the most relevant moments. With this, businesses can now collect product feedback after specific user actions, gather website experience data, receive in-app feedback for mobile applications, and more.The new WhatsApp chatbot simplifies feedback collection by enabling conversations directly through WhatsApp. This eliminates the need for customers to switch between platforms and makes it easier for businesses to collect feedback post-purchase, gather service experience feedback, run quick polls for customer preferences, and follow up after customer support interactions.In addition, SurveySparrow will soon launch an advanced AI Copilot that takes customer feedback analysis to the next level. This intelligent assistant not only analyzes feedback but also answers specific questions about customer sentiment and provides actionable recommendations for improvement.Rishul Raj Aggarwal, Business Head at SurveySparrow says "This suite of new features represents a significant step forward in how businesses can collect and act on customer feedback. We're making it easier than ever for companies to gather meaningful insights and transform them into actionable improvements."Looking ahead, SurveySparrow announced plans to expand into market research later this year, with new research types like conjoint and MaxDiff analyses, further cementing its position as a comprehensive experience management platform.About SurveySparrow:SurveySparrow is a leading experience management platform that empowers brands to refine experiences at every touch point. It reshapes the customer journey by delivering invaluable insights and actionable data. It does this by collecting, analyzing, and acting on both direct and indirect feedback collected along the customer journey. With a global footprint, the company caters to over 4000 customers spanning 149 countries and provides support in more than 130 languages. Notable among its clientele are industry leaders such as Grant Thorton, Audi, McDonalds, Xerox, Honda, and many more.For media inquiries, please contact media@surveysparrow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.