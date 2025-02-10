Morisawa Inc. is sponsoring BITS11, a symposium on brand identity and typography in Bangkok

BITS11 Yuka Shinada

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morisawa Inc. will be sponsoring BITS11, a symposium on brand identity and typography to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from Thursday, February 13th to Sunday, February 16th, 2025. During the conference, Morisawa will a have a booth exhibit as well as a keynote speaker session.BITS (Brand Identity and Typography Symposium) was firstly held in 2010 and this is the 11th edition. As a symposium representing Southeast Asia, it not only disseminates information on typography and branding, but also plays an important role in promoting exchanges between designers in Southeast Asia and other Asian regions.In the keynote session, Morisawa will introduce Morisawa Fonts, a font subscription service as well as newly released AI-based functions as a part of our R&D initiatives and some new fonts, such as Morisawa’s first variable font, DriveFlux.Keynote speaker:Yuka Shinada, service planner at Morisawa Inc.She joined Morisawa Inc. in 2018. She contributed to Role, a Latin super family font promotion and Morisawa Fonts global promotion and planning. Also, she was a local committee leader of ATypI 2019 Tokyo.BITS11 official websiteAbout Morisawa Fonts:Morisawa Fonts is a font finder subscription service with over 2,000 high-quality fonts in its easily searchable library, covering an extensive variety of Asian languages and Latin. Being fully licensed, multilingual fonts can be used for any purpose and across borders, enabling design that transcends language barriers.

