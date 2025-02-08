Genre Finder Launches Free Song Lyrics Finder Tool

Discover forgotten songs with Genre Finder's Lyrics Finder. Enter lyrics, find tunes. No fees, for all genres.

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genre Finder today announced the launch of its free Song Lyrics Finder tool, a new online resource designed to help music enthusiasts rediscover songs based on remembered lyrics. The tool allows users to input partial lyrics, even a few words or a short phrase, and search a database of songs across various genres.The Song Lyrics Finder addresses the common challenge of remembering a song's melody or lyrics but not its title. Users can search by partial lyrics, genre, or artist. The tool then provides links to listen to the matched song on various music platforms.Key features of the Song Lyrics Finder include:Partial lyrics search capabilityGenre-based searchingArtist-specific searchingDirect links to listen to songs on multiple platformsFree accessGenre Finder emphasizes that the database is continually being updated with new songs. The company suggests users experiment with different lyric combinations, use quotation marks for exact phrases, or consider the song's genre or context when initial searches are unsuccessful.The Song Lyrics Finder is the latest addition to Genre Finder's suite of music discovery tools. The company aims to facilitate a smoother experience for discovering and listening to music.About Genre FinderGenre Finder is committed to empowering listeners to find the music that they love or may come to love. By using artificial intelligence with deeply understanding musical taste, we created an experience for your growth alongside you, by introducing you to new sounds and artists that particularly connect with your taste.Contact:Genre FinderKaran Tiwari - DeveloperKritipur, Kathmandu 44600Email: support@genrefinder.appPhone: +9779867979330

