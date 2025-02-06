Job Announcement - Part-Time State's Attorney

Position: Part-Time State's Attorney

Location: Nelson County

The State's Attorney is an appointed position that directs all activities of the State's Attorney's office and is responsible for the prosecution of all criminal, juvenile, and mental health cases in Nelson County. The State’s Attorney will also serve as the advisor to the county commission and other county offices, and other duties as required under NDCC 11-16-01.

This position reports to the Board of County Commissioners until the election in 2026, in which it will return to an elected office. Candidate must be licensed to practice law in the State of North Dakota.

Please submit a cover letter and resume to Nathan Parks, Nelson County Auditor at nparks@nd.gov by February 28th, 2025.