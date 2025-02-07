LEAP Nights Debuts in Riyadh: A Fusion of Networking, Education and Cultural Discovery

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time, Saudi Arabia’s LEAP will feature a week-long programme of educational and cultural experiences when the fourth edition of Riyadh’s award-winning technology event returns to the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham from February 9-12. LEAP Nights aims to enhance attendees' stay in the Saudi capital and add flavour to the Middle East’s leading tech event.The week-long events schedule takes place from February 6 - 13 and contains a series of activities happening all over Riyadh before, during and after LEAP week. LEAP Nights will create an inclusive environment of collaboration, learning and cultural appreciation. LEAP is co-organised by Tahaluf with the Saudi Ministry for Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP).Live Entertainment, F1 and Traditional Saudi Experiences:LEAP Nights will showcase TeleiosX by Telios, positioning the racing simulator pioneer – that also offers live sports streaming and exclusive experiences – at the forefront of Riyadh’s luxury F1 sim racing industry.For those also seeking adventure, LEAP Nights offers an exhilarating tour to the Edge of the World. This natural wonder, officially called Jebel Fihrayn, is a formidable limestone mountain that stretches for 800km through central Saudi Arabia. Visitors can stand at the very edge of Jebel Fihayn to enjoy its breathtaking views and unique panoramic landscape.In addition, there is a daytime hike along the Al-Manjur Trail in the scenic Al-Ammariya area of Riyadh. Local heritage will be celebrated with a curated selection of cultural activities, including a desert tour from Malham to the dunes with camel rides, sandboarding, and a starlit bonfire.Guests can also experience a journey through Diriyah’s At-Turaif district - a UNESCO treasure of Najdi architecture and unique mud-brick houses. The journey will be wrapped up with an authentic Saudi feast, where guests can enjoy traditional Najdi dishes that honour the culinary customs of the region. Riyadh’s rich history will also be explored through visits to iconic landmarks such as the Masmak Fortress, the National Museum, traditional markets, and other historic sites.Network, Learn and Innovate:Private meetings will also run alongside C-suite level dinners at LEAP Nights, where senior executives will gather and talk in a focused environment. A dedicated investor networking forum will also feature at LEAP Nights, helping match startups with venture capitalists to explore funding opportunities.As a week-long showcase, LEAP Nights will provide learning experiences through workshops and sessions led by thought leaders from around the world. These include a ‘LEAP Into Innovation’ feature - organised by the Research Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) - where discussions will focus on next-gen topics such as green hydrogen, carbon-free cities, and advancements in sustainable mining and space exploration.Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, explains: “LEAP Nights extends the value of LEAP 2025 by creating more opportunities for attendees to connect against Riyadh’s rich cultural backdrop. These events are tailored to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth while showcasing Saudi Arabia’s vibrant culture and dynamic tech ecosystem. By integrating professional opportunities with Riyadh’s unique heritage, LEAP Nights aims to leave a lasting impression on our attendees, and further establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for technology and innovation.“These cultural events perfectly balance the professional and educational aspects of LEAP Nights, offering attendees a chance to make new connections in a relaxed, immersive setting,” added Champion.

