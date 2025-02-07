Pair of C-130Js launch for first two-aircraft flight from YARS

A pair of C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft spin up their engines before a training flight on the ramp of Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2025. The 910th Airlift Wing is transitioning from its old C-130H Hercules aircraft to the new C-130J, anticipating completion in 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

