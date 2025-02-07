Public Notice - October 14, 2021 City Commission Hearing

Published on October 13, 2021

Pursuant to Section 26 of the Charter of the City of Miami, Florida, a quasi-judicial hearing of the Miami City Commission will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in the City Commission chambers located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr, Miami, FL 33133. The purpose of the quasi-judicial hearing is to address the charges associated with the suspension of the City of Miami’s Chief of Police Hubert “Art” Acevedo.

The October 14, 2021 City Commission Hearing will be broadcast live for members of the public to view on the City’s website (www.miamigov.com/tv), Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Channel 77 (Comcast only for residents living in the City of Miami). Additionally, the City Commission chambers is accessible to the public, subject to any and all rules and procedures as the City may implement or amend.

A copy of the agenda for this quasi-judicial hearing will be available at: http://miamifl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, persons needing special accommodations for this quasi-judicial hearing may contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 (Voice) no later than one (1) business day prior to the proceeding. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than one (1) business day prior to the proceeding.