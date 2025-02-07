Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent Celebrates 4th Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

Rhonda Vincent February 6, 2021 Grand Ole Opry Induction

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RHONDA VINCENT– Grammy Winner, Queen of Bluegrass, and today, a 4-year member of the elite family of the Grand Ole Opry. February 6, 2021 marked the induction of the leader of the most awarded band in bluegrass music history to the Opry Family. “Thank you Lord!” Vincent proclaimed as she reached to the Heavens, as Opry Sister Jeannie Seely made the invitation on February 28, 2020 . With a March 14, 2020 induction date in place, posters printed, and cake ordered, the dream come true quickly descended into an unknown date of induction. Vincent waited 343 days, and was officially inducted by fellow Opry Star Dierks Bentley on February 6, 2021 (a date Vincent discovered that is shared by one of her favorite singers, Ronnie Milsap.) Ronnie Milsap was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on February 6, 1976.“I am so honored to be a member of the Opry!” Vincent exclaims. “I love every time I get to perform on the stage, the many collaborations they allow, (my favorite was singing an impromptu duet with Vince Gill in 2024) and I’m so excited to celebrate 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry in 2025. I hope to perform there every moment I’m not traveling on the road."2025 is a year of great celebration for Rhonda Vincent & The Rage. Along with celebrating 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry, Rhonda’s newest project “Destinations & Fun Places” became a #1 album on the Bluegrass Unlimited Charts. The project features many stand-out performances, by Trisha Yearwood & Jeannie Seely, Cody Johnson & Dolly Parton, Sonya Isaacs, and her song with Alison Krauss made the most played list on Sirius XM Radio's Bluegrass Channel – a 7-minute version of "Wagon Wheel."Celebrating many destinations with a record touring schedule of 100-plus tour stops with a coveted performance at the Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman, her first ever performance at Bourbon & Beyond, and she will close out 2025 with a Christmas residency in her home state of Missouri at Silver Dollar City in Branson with 30-plus shows running from November 28, 2025 through January 4, 2026.She’s ready to roll out a new single and video that takes her beyond the boundaries of bluegrass, inspired by her introduction to Elton John, by her longtime friend who happens to be the most recorded songwriter in the World, Bernie Taupin.“I was thrilled to sing with Dolly on "Restoration, a project celebrating the music of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.” The song “Please” topped the bluegrass charts,” Rhonda shared.“When Elton was performing in Nashville, Bernie invited me to attend. “It was one of the greatest live shows I’d ever seen. The musicianship was incredible, but that night I was awestruck by a song Elton & Bernie had written titled "Sorry Seems To Be Hardest Word". As I listened to Elton sing the song, I felt it would easily fit my voice.”One night, Jeff Partin, a former member of The Rage, along with current member Zack Arnold stayed up late recording. Rhonda mentioned she would love to have a track of “Sorry.” The next morning she woke up to a beautiful, simplistic, yet unique acoustic version of the song, complete with an upright bass solo by Jeff Partin.Watch for Rhonda’s upcoming single / video of the Elton John/Bernie Taupin tune “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” coming soon!

