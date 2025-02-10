New Immersive Video Series Debuts on Apple Vision Pro, Featuring AJ Lee & Blue Summit

AJ Lee & Blue Summit from the pilot episode of Sessions.

HERCULES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spatialists , a team of immersive video creators, have released Episode 1 of Sessions, their debut series of immersive music videos designed exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro platform. Featuring acclaimed bluegrass artists AJ Lee and Blue Summit, this live acoustic performance is designed to showcase the unique qualities of immersive video on the Apple Vision Pro. The video is now available for $3.99 on Prima Immersive , a new app for immersive media, in the U.S. App Store, with international availability coming soon.“We wanted to create a music experience that truly delivers on the promise of virtual reality,” said Tom Rettig, founder and president of The Spatialists. “Our recording of AJ Lee and Blue Summit places fans directly in their live session, capturing the raw energy and intimacy of the band’s acoustic performance like never before. Combining our production techniques with the power of the Vision Pro platform will set a new standard for music experiences in the virtual space.” The experience is enhanced with an Atmos mix by Michael Romanowski, a three-time Grammy winner for Best Immersive Audio Album.Using a proprietary platform from Immersive Company - from custom camera systems to advanced post-processing and next-gen streaming software - The Spatialists’ production team brought AJ Lee and Blue Summit’s latest album, City of Glass, to life in a unique and intimate setting. The video provides an up-close view of the band’s exceptional musicianship, creating a unique connection for fans. This video is the first project to debut alongside the launch of Prima Immersive, a new app from Immersive Company that redefines technological and creative possibilities for immersive media.“Directing for immersive video on the Vision Pro opens up a whole new realm of storytelling,” says Velvy Appleton, the video’s director. “Working with AJ Lee and Blue Summit, who bring such authenticity to their music, made this project truly special. The Vision Pro captures their energy and emotion with a presence that traditional media simply can’t match. We believe this kind of production will inspire other artists and producers to experiment with the platform and further push the boundaries of creativity.”The Spatialists are a creative production team dedicated to developing and producing immersive audio-visual content that blends innovative technology with human artistry. With the launch of Sessions, the team is helping meet the growing demand for premium, high-quality immersive video experiences on the Apple Vision Pro. The Spatialists plan additional video releases with other musical artists throughout 2025.Episodes of Sessions can be viewed on Prima Immersive, available in the U.S. App Store, with international availability coming soon.

