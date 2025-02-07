Biocides Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Demand for Green Biocides

Biocides Market

An Overview of the Evolving Landscape of the Biocides Market from 2020 to 2027

Biocides are commonly used in various industries such as water treatment, agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing, to ensure hygiene, preserve materials, and prevent contamination or deterioration.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the biocides industry is anticipated to generate a revenue of $20.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The market was valued at $12.7 billion in 2019.The global biocides market is growing fast, driven by strict regulations and increasing demand from different industries. Recent European Commission regulations, dating back to June 2024, have recast market operations through rigid compliance requirements, while on the other hand, the Global Product Compliance Group in May 2023 reiterated the importance of compliance in changing rules. In this kind of regulatory environment, companies are forced to fall in line so that they may come up to the high standard set.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1870 The increasing need for wastewater treatment solutions, the rising demand for clean and potable water, regulatory compliance promoting the use of biocides to maintain the health standards of individuals, and the growing product demand in producing cleaning agents are driving the biocides market value.Biocides Market TrendsIncreasing awareness of health and hygieneThe biocides market growth is driven by increasing awareness about the significance of maintaining clean and hygienic environments in healthcare facilities, food processing plants, and public spaces. Both consumers and industries rank microbial control among their top concerns in products and processes as it helps to check diseases and infections. Moreover, there has been an increase in demand for antimicrobial products and disinfection solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raised awareness of biocides' role in infection control and prevention. The biocides market share has never experienced such a boom, with people and businesses prioritizing health measures to curb viral transmissions.Technological advancements and innovationThere is ongoing research resulting in the development of new biocide formulations with improved efficacy, safety, and environmental profiles. Technological advancements have made it possible to develop biocides that target specific organisms better than previous ones while also being more sustainable, leading to market growth whereby they meet ever-changing demands from customers. Researchers are now focusing on making biocide formulations sustainable and eco-friendly. These advancements align with the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, driving the biocides market forecast further.Get Detailed Impact Analysis on the Biocides Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1870 Segment AnalysisIn 2023, the halogen compounds segment dominated the biocides market and accounted a market share of approximately 30%. This domination is particularly by virtue of the extensive application of halogen-based biocides, majorly chlorine and bromine compounds, in water treatment, agricultural, and industrial applications. For instance, chlorine is heavily used in municipal water treatment plants to disinfect drinking water in order to avoid microbial growth, and therefore it plays a key role in safeguarding the health of populations. Further, bromine-based biocides find broad applications in cooling towers and industrial water systems where they are very effective against biofilms and algae. These properties make halogen compounds versatile and efficient across the board, thus highly sought-after across sectors, to ultimately cement the leadership status of the market.Laws and Regulations in the Biocides MarketThe biocides market is strictly governed by laws and legislation on the safe use and efficacy of its products. The Biocidal Products Regulation 528/2012 gives a clear framework under which biocidal products are approved for use and marketed in Europe. Under this regulation, manufacturers shall be required to register their products and provide all the efficacy data while adhering to high safety standards. The European Chemicals Agency ensures that these regulations are well implemented and requires biocides to have an extremely high standard of safety to humans and the environment. On the other hand, in the United States, it is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency through the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, which requires that all biocidal products be registered and that they contain pertinent labeling requirements. If used according to the directions, biocides are considered safe by the regulations of the EPA and do not pose undue risks to public health or the environment.Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1870 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 