Women for Paws Founder, Grace C. Lopez (right) with the Lotus House Women's Shelter Founder, Constance Collins (left)

Women for Paws Helps a Local Women Shelter where Pets are allowed

Women for Paws Helps a Local Women's Shelter and Their Pets” — Grace C. Lopez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women for Paws Helps the Pets at the Lotus House – A Women’s Shelter. The local non-profit announced its funding to help pet owners who reside at the Lotus House. The Founder of Women for Paws, Grace C. Lopez, founded the nonprofit to protect pets by providing funds to pet owners in desperate need of financial assistance to save their pet’s lives. This time the help is for the pet owners that reside at the shelter.

“Helping pet owners who are struggling financially is what we do, but we decided to go to an untapped population by helping a local women’s shelter where pets reside with their owners. We want to make sure that the pets that reside at the shelter receive the care and attention that they need without becoming a financial burden to the shelter. What we do is provide the financial help necessary to maintain the pets for an entire year. This includes pet food, bedding, leashes, medication, toys, and poop bags. We also help when there is an emergency, like the cat that got caught in the facility’s gate and had to be urgently operated on,” said Grace C. Lopez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Women for Paws.

Community Impact by Helping Pet Owners

Women for Paws is a nonprofit with a big paw heart that is creating impact in our community by speaking up about the need to save pets’ lives. This time in a more profound way by targeting an untapped market of pet owners that live in a shelter.

“It makes sense to help a women’s shelter that allows pet owners to stay there with their pets. My love for women and pets is combined in the organization’s name, Women for Paws. I promised myself that one day that I would create a charitable organization that helps both. That promise has become a reality when I count the women that we help with their pet’s needs. While we help all pet owners, not just women, most of the calls that we receive are from women. In the case with the shelter, we provide financial assistance during the pet owner's stay and also when they leave the shelter. Our goal is to be a resource for these women when they are ready to transition out of the shelter to a permanent home. We want them to know that we are here for them and their pets. We know too well that the emotional attachment to a pet is real, and losing one can have long-term effects of loneliness, depression, and guilt. This is why we want to help these pet owners so that taking their pet to a shelter does not become an option,” said Grace C. Lopez.

About Women for Paws

Women for Paws a 501(c)(3) dedicated to pet retention and animal welfare. Its mission is to provide financial support to pet owners who are struggling financially and cannot pay for their pet's medical emergencies, surgeries, treatments, medicine, neutering, vaccines, temporary boarding, and food. Pets are part of our families, and they should not be taken to a shelter because their families do not have the resources to care for them. Women for Paws actively helps pet owners by saving their pet’s lives. For more information, please visit www.womenforpaws.org or contact Grace C. Lopez, Founder at grace@womenforpaws.org or 305-778-7500.

