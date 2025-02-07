Bloom Digital named Best Small SEO Agency at the 2025 APAC Search Awards

Bloom Digital’s Head of SEO, Brooke Stanley, and Head of Digital Transformation, Katrina Hibbs accepted the award at the gala event in Melbourne.

Bloom Digital was once again acknowledged as one of the top-performing SEO agencies in Perth and Australia.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloom Digital is proud to announce it has been honoured as Best Small SEO Agency (25 or under employees) in the 2025 APAC Search Awards.As Finalists in five award categories; Best Integrated Campaign, Best Use of Search – Health, Best Use of Search – B2C (SEO), Best Small Integrated Agency, and Best Small SEO Agency, Bloom Digital was once again acknowledged as one of the top-performing SEO agencies in Perth and Australia.APAC Search Awards Best Small SEO Agency Judges’ feedback included recognising not just SEO talent, but also Bloom Digital's commitment to team and culture. “Bloom Digital - An inspiring and impactful campaign that goes beyond business success. Not only did it significantly increase brand recognition, but it also embraced a well-rounded approach, integrating charitable initiatives that truly reflect the brand’s values. What stands out even more is the deep commitment to staff development, demonstrating that they care about nurturing talent through ongoing training and growth.”The APAC Awards cap off a record growth year for Bloom Digital, and follow a string of national and international recognitions for their work in web design and digital marketing, with awards also achieved in the Australian Design Awards, Web Excellence Awards, Australian Marketing Institute Marketing Excellence Awards and as Finalists in the Search Engine Land Awards.Sara Lyon, Bloom Digital Director states “as we continue to grow in the digital marketing world, we’re driven by our client’s trust in us and our commitment to exceeding expectations. Receiving recognition from leading players in the global digital marketing arena for our achievements is thrilling.”Image (attached): 2025 Best Small SEO Agency APAC Award Winners Bloom DigitalAbout BLOOM DIGITALBased in Perth, Western Australia, Bloom Digital is an international award-winning agency, specialising in digital marketing management, branding, and websites inspired by both form and function.Bloom Digital’s beautifully designed, highly functional, and SEO optimised websites have helped businesses to grow & develop to the next level.Website: https://www.bloomdigital.net.au/digital-marketing-awards/ Media Inquiries: Katrina Hibbs, Head of Digital Transformation, bloom@bloomdigital.net.au.About the APAC Search AwardsThe APAC Search Awards celebrate the very best in search from across Asia and the Pacific region. The accolades are industry-recognised and the ultimate award for APAC search agencies and teams as well as software and tool providers. The APAC Search Awards are part of the Search Awards series which includes the US Search Awards, MENA Search Awards, UK Search Awards, European Search Awards and Global Search Awards.Website: https://apacsearchawards.com/ Contact: awards@dontpanicprojects.com

