Fasoo Highlights GenAI Security and Data Governance Solutions at ISDP 2025

— Fasoo, the leader in zero trust data security, successfully showcased its latest advancements in data-centric security and GenAI security strategies at the 13th Information Security & Data Privacy Conference (ISDP 2025), held at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea.

At ISDP 2025, Fasoo hosted a session on Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), highlighting the growing need to secure sensitive information in an era of evolving regulations and AI-driven risks.

“AI is reshaping data security and governance, and organizations must adopt proactive strategies to manage risks while enabling innovation,” stated Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Fasoo’s GenAI data loss prevention solutions provide the full visibility and control enterprises need to eliminate security blind spots, automate compliance, and build digital trust across the controlled and beyond.”

Key highlights from Fasoo at ISDP 2025 include:

- Universal DSPM for Multi-Cloud Environments: Fasoo DSPM offers comprehensive visibility and control into data repositories across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, enabling organizations to identify vulnerabilities and ensure compliance with global regulations.

- AI-Powered Data Detection and Masking: Fasoo AI-R Privacy safeguards personal and sensitive data by automatically detecting, classifying, and anonymizing information in text and image files, facilitating secure and compliant management of personal data.

- Secure Generative AI Usage: Fasoo AI-R DLP prevents unauthorized data exposure in generative AI models by blocking prompts containing sensitive data, reducing compliance risks, and mitigating insider threats.

With a strong presence in BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and public sectors, Fasoo is committed to helping organizations navigate the complexities of the regulatory landscape and safeguard sensitive data in an increasingly AI-driven world. For more information on Fasoo solutions, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/.

