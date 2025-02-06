Port of San Luis CBP officers bust two meth smuggling attempts Tuesday morning

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis stopped two significant smuggling attempts of methamphetamine on Tuesday.

CBP officers seized meth that was hidden in a vehicle's spare tire.

The first incident occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m., when CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old man driving a pickup truck applying for entry from Mexico. The driver, a Mexican citizen and legal permanent resident, was referred for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the truck revealing anomalies within the vehicle. A CBP K-9 also alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

During an extensive search of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered and extracted 92 packages concealed in the spare tire, tailgate, and speaker box behind the backseat of the truck. The packages contained approximately 143 pounds of methamphetamine.

The second seizure occurred just hours later, at approximately 11:30 a.m., when CBP officers encountered a 65-year-old woman driving a sedan applying for entry from Mexico. The driver, a Mexican citizen with a B1/B2 visa, was referred for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, a CBP K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics on the driver. CBP officers then performed a personal search of the driver resulting in the discovery of a package concealed around the traveler’s midsection. The packages contained more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine.

CBP officers seized more than 4 pounds of meth from a woman attempting to enter the U.S.

The seized narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $153,762.

“Our CBP officers and canine teams continue to be proactive and thorough in their methods to stop contraband from entering the country,” said Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “Their commitment to upholding public safety cannot be understated.”

Officers seized the drugs and vehicles. The drivers were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

