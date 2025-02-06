Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Statement on Complaint Against Winneshiek County

DES MOINES—Wednesday, Governor Reynolds sent the Iowa Attorney General’s office an official complaint against Winneshiek County over the Sheriff’s social media statements indicating he will not comply with a detainer request from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued the following statement in response:

“Iowa law is clear: counties and cities must comply with Iowa Code Chapter 27A, which specifically requires law enforcement to comply with ICE detainers or risk loss of state funding. We have received the Governor’s complaint against Winneshiek County and have opened an investigation.”

Read the full letter here.

###

