Williston Barracks / DUI - Drug Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  25A1000420     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION:  Williston Barracks     

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  January 20, 2025 at approximately 1735 hours

STREET:  Westford Milton Road

TOWN:  Westford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  West of VT Route 128

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  N/A

WEATHER:  Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Mix of snow, ice and dry pavement

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED:  Anthony Carrillo

AGE:  29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Winooski, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2017

VEHICLE MAKE:  Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL:  Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Passenger side front quarter panel

INJURIES:  None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Russell Stratton

AGE:  66

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  South Hero, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2016

VEHICLE MAKE:  Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL:  Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:  Front end passenger side

INJURIES:  None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On January 20, 2025 at approximately 1735 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on Westford Milton Road in the town of Westford.  Investigation revealed Operator 1, Anothony Carrillo (29) of Winooski was traveling east on Westford Milton Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossing into the oncoming lane.  Operator 2, Russell Stratton (66) of South Hero was traveling west on Westford Milton Road when Operator 1’s vehicle crossed into their lane and collided into them.  Both vehicles came to a position of uncontrolled rest in the northbound side of the roadway.

 

While speaking with Carrillo, Trooper’s detected indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol.  Carrillo was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, where he participated in a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation.  Blood evidence obtained from Carrillo indicated him to have an impairing substance in his system other than alcohol.

 

Carrillo was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 15, 2025 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI – Drug.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 15, 2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N /A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

