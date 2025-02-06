Williston Barracks / DUI - Drug Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1000420
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 20, 2025 at approximately 1735 hours
STREET: Westford Milton Road
TOWN: Westford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West of VT Route 128
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Mix of snow, ice and dry pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Anthony Carrillo
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side front quarter panel
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Russell Stratton
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end passenger side
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 20, 2025 at approximately 1735 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on Westford Milton Road in the town of Westford. Investigation revealed Operator 1, Anothony Carrillo (29) of Winooski was traveling east on Westford Milton Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossing into the oncoming lane. Operator 2, Russell Stratton (66) of South Hero was traveling west on Westford Milton Road when Operator 1’s vehicle crossed into their lane and collided into them. Both vehicles came to a position of uncontrolled rest in the northbound side of the roadway.
While speaking with Carrillo, Trooper’s detected indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Carrillo was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, where he participated in a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation. Blood evidence obtained from Carrillo indicated him to have an impairing substance in his system other than alcohol.
Carrillo was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 15, 2025 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI – Drug.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 15, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N /A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
