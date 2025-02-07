City of Miami Celebrates New Year's Eve Bayfront Park Party 2022

After two years without the New Year’s Eve event in the City of Miami due to Covid- 19, the New Year’s Eve Bayfront Park Party 2022 , the most anticipated farewell celebration event, returns to the City of Miami in a majestic setting on Friday December 31, 2021. Meanwhile In several cities, nationally, events have been suspended or the capacity of attendees has been reduced due to the increase of Covid-19 cases. In Miami, a high level of vaccinations has been reflected in the last week among the general community, supporting the celebration of this event. Bayfront Park is located at 301 Biscayne Blvd. Miami FL 33132.

“The great farewell party of the year at Bayfront Park aims to become the best and most relevant entertainment option and will be the largest in the United States after the Times Square event in New York, with renowned local and international artists. We will present a fireworks show at midnight and the usual confetti. Bayfront Park will undoubtedly become the safest place in the entire State of Florida to await the new year. Dozens of stations will be available for disinfection and hand washing and we will give away masks to those who request them and while they last," said Commissioner Joe Carrollo, Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, who is in charge of the event.

For those who cannot attend Bayfront Park, they will be able to enjoy it from their home, for the first time, in a live transmission through the platforms for the city of Miami and the Bayfront Park Trust and on America Teve, Channel41..