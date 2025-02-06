Department Announces Enhancements to FreshConnect Program

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced new enhancements to the State’s FreshConnect Checks (FCC) Program, which increases the purchasing power of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits used at farmers’ markets. Starting in 2025, farmers and vendors participating in the FCC Program will now be able to redeem program coupons electronically, allowing them to be reimbursed more quickly while maintaining continuity for customers. In 2025, $3.2 million in FCC coupons will be available to eligible New Yorkers, continuing the program’s goal to expand access to fresh food in underserved communities and foster economic development by driving revenue to farmers’ market vendors, including farmers, and helping them to reach new customers.

Commissioner Ball said, “Our FreshConnect Checks Program has long helped consumers access nutritious foods while assisting farmers in expanding their reach to new markets. With this new electronic redemption system, participating farmers and vendors will have more flexibility, with several paths available to facilitate reimbursement this year. This is a win-win-win that supports more vendor participation in the program, helps streamline the redemption process for participants, and ultimately gets more fresh, local food onto the tables of those that need it most.”

Administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the FCC Program provides SNAP beneficiaries at participating farmers' markets with $2 coupons for every $2 spent as part of the SNAP program. Customers can then use their FCC benefits to purchase SNAP-eligible food items such as fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, eggs, honey, breads, cereals, and more, at farmers’ markets, farm stands, and mobile markets. FCC coupons can be accepted by producers who sell SNAP eligible food items at any farmers' market, farm stand, or mobile market in New York State.

This year, a new, free mobile app will allow farmers and vendors participating in the program to redeem coupons electronically, including the option to get reimbursed faster via direct deposit. Additionally, farmers and vendors may still choose to mail in coupons for redemption as they have done in previous years. The addition of the electronic redemption system increases versatility and encourages program participation, helping farmers and vendors to take part in the program in the way that works best for them, while continuing to help feed New Yorkers in need. Vendors interested in using the mobile app can sign up using this link. Consumers who use FCC benefits will not see any changes as they use their coupons at participating markets.

New York State launched the FCC Program in 2011 to create new farmers’ markets and support existing markets that provide outlets for fresh food in high need neighborhoods. FreshConnect-funded projects aim to provide a boost to New York farmers and ensure that all New Yorkers have access to farm fresh products and are encouraged to accept other nutrition incentives, such as WIC and Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program benefits. In 2024, 71 farmers’ markets participated in the FCC Program, with 1,466,750 coupons made available to consumers.

In 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul built on the program’s history of success by expanding it through the FreshConnect Fresh2You Initiative. Fresh2You increases the program benefit from $2 for every $5 spent as part of the SNAP program to $2 for every $2 spent, providing a dollar-for-dollar match that allows families in need to purchase more healthy food. Fresh2You aimed to offset the reduction in SNAP benefits that were a part of pandemic relief efforts as well as record inflation costs, provide increased revenue for New York's farmers, and boost local food sourcing while increasing affordability and eliminating food scarcity, all of which are priorities in the Governor’s platform.

In addition to SNAP consumers, the FCC Program is also available to Veterans, servicemembers, and their immediate families to use the benefits at New York State farmers' markets, farm stands, and mobile markets. Veterans can receive $50 in FreshConnect coupons this year from New York State Department of Veterans' Services offices.

Governor Hochul’s “Money in Your Pockets” Agenda

The enhancements to the FCC Program complement Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to help address the cost of living by putting money back in the pockets of New Yorkers statewide. The Governor’s 2025 affordability agenda builds on her relentless work to address the cost-of-living crisis and make New York State a more affordable home for all of our families. From lowering taxes, delivering refund checks directly to New York families and enacting bold policies to driving down the costs of child care, housing and energy, Governor Hochul has fought to lift up New York families. In addition, in her FY 2026 Executive Budget, Governor Hochul announced that Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program benefits will be maintained at its current level, furthering senior New Yorkers’ ability to access fresh, locally grown foods.

About Farmers' Markets in New York State

Farmers' markets fill an essential gap in New York's local food supply chains by improving access to and encouraging consumption of locally grown foods and supporting direct farmer-to-consumer transactions. Farmers' markets, farm stands, and mobile markets are crucial components to a healthy food system. Today, New York has more than 400 farmers' markets, 250 farm stands, and 10 mobile markets that participate in AGM-sponsored programs. They provide outlets for agricultural producers to meet the rising consumer demand for a variety of fresh, affordable, and convenient products grown directly from the farm. New York State—through the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Health, Office for the Aging, and Office of Temporary Disability Assistance—administers several programs that help low-income families, seniors, and Veterans access fresh, healthy food at participating markets. To learn more about the Department's farmers' market programs or to find a market near you, visit agriculture.ny.gov/farmersmarkets.