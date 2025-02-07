Zion Health's New Re-Formulated Claybrite Toothpaste

Leading Clay Based Personal Care Company, Zion Health Launches Newly Reformulated CLAYBRITE™ Toothpaste to Revolutionize Oral Hygiene

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health, a leader in clay-based personal care products, is excited to announce the launch of its newly reformulated CLAYBRITE ™ toothpaste line, now featuring Calcium Hydroxyapatite for improved oral hygiene. Known for harnessing the natural power of healing clay, Zion Health continues to expand its range of products for the face, hair, body, and oral care.The updated CLAYBRITE™ toothpaste combines Calcium Hydroxyapatite with Zion Health's signature Ionic Clay Minerals to create a product that promotes healthier teeth and gums. The line includes several popular variants; each formulated to meet a variety of oral care needs, and is receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from customers across the United States.“Our commitment to the healing potential of Ionic Clay Minerals remains at the core of everything we do and we firmly believe that these minerals can heal many different ailments of the body without any side-effects.” said a spokesperson for Zion Health. “The addition of Calcium Hydroxyapatite boosts the already potent benefits of our CLAYBRITE™ formula, strengthening enamel, promoting healthy gums, and supporting overall oral hygiene.”The Calcium Montmorillonite clay used in the CLAYBRITE™ line is known for its detoxifying and nourishing properties, making it a valuable ingredient in both personal care and skincare products. The new formula includes Calcium Hydroxyapatite, which has been recognized for its ability to strengthen enamel and improve overall oral hygiene.The CLAYBRITE™ toothpaste line includes several options, with the CLAYBRITE™ Original toothpaste being a bestseller. Other variations include CLAYBRITE™ Charcoal, CLAYBRITE™ White, CLAYBRITE™ Extra, and CLAYBRITE™ Sensitive, each offering unique benefits for different oral care needs. Zion Health is proud to offer these products at competitive prices that provide great value compared to other brands.To celebrate the launch, Zion Health is offering a 15% discount on first-time orders, along with free shipping on orders over $30 within the United States.For more information and to shop the new CLAYBRITE™ toothpaste, visit: www.zionhealth.com/Claybrite

