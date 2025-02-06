Submit Release
Miguel Angel Gabela To Be Sworn-In As Commissioner for District 1

Published on December 16, 2023

Residents and the media are invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Miguel Angel Gabela  as Commissioner for the City of Miami, District 1. With over two decades of dedicated public service, Mr. Gabela brings a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to elevating the well-being of our community. We invite you to join us in commemorating this significant milestone and sharing in the excitement for the continued growth and prosperity of our city

“This isn't just about me becoming commissioner; it's about all of us in the community teaming up to create a better future. I feel honored to be in a position to help, and I'm excited about the great things we can achieve together in the things that matter most to us,” said Commissioner Gabela.

Following the ceremony at City Hall, there will be a reception outside of City Hall.

Please contact Damian Jané at (305) 250-5435 djane@miamigov.com for interview requests.

