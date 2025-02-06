City Manager Names New Chief Resilience Officer

Published on January 19, 2022

Miami City Manager Art Noriega has named Shelby Busó as Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Miami following an extensive national search. Ms. Busó brings valuable professional experience to the CRO position, which plays a leading role in the City’s efforts to meet the challenges of climate change. Busó will lead the growing team of resilience professionals in Miami’s Division of Resilience and Sustainability, which was recently expanded to include several new positions.

Busó has more than ten years of experience in the areas of clean energy, urban agriculture, operational sustainability, food access, electric vehicle adoption, health initiatives, water conservation, and waste diversion efforts, as well as managing all related sustainability personnel. In her new role, she will be tasked with moving Miami’s resilience efforts forward, including City- and grant-funded initiatives and programs. Ms. Busó will also maintain and build on the City’s existing climate-focused partnerships, including the Global Resilient City Network, Resilient305, the C-40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and Mayor Francis Suarez's ongoing participation in the Global Commission on Climate Adaptation.

Busó comes to the City of Miami from Atlanta, where she served as Chief Sustainability Officer for both the City of Atlanta and the Mayor’s Office of Resilience there. Prior to her work at the City of Atlanta, she served as Director of Community Advancement, Market Transformation and Development for the U.S. Green Building Council in Georgia. Busó also served as Director of Sustainability for Central Atlanta Progress, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to smart, sustainable business development in Downtown Atlanta.

She earned a BA in environmental studies and anthropology from Wake Forest University and a JD/Master of Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School.