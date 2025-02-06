Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Joins Tri-State AGs to Urge Refunds for Optimum Customers Facing MSG Blackouts

View Letter

TRENTON – New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong today took action to secure automatic refunds for customers of Altice USA (Altice), the owner of Optimum, who have been denied access to MSG Networks (MSG) cable channels because of Optimum’s blackouts. As a result of a contract dispute between Altice and MSG, Optimum cable consumers have been blocked from accessing MSG stations, leaving residents in the tri-state area who paid extra for these sports channels unable to watch them. In a letter to Optimum’s owner, Altice, the attorneys general demanded automatic refunds for customers who have been denied access to the MSG channels they paid for as part of their cable plans.

“We urge Optimum and MSG to resolve their dispute and end the blackout so that New Jersey consumers can once again access the services they paid for to watch their favorite local teams play,” said Attorney General Platkin.

“New York sports fans are being put in the penalty box, forced to shell out their hard-earned money for television channels they cannot even watch,” said Attorney General James. “Optimum customers have paid for channels to watch their home sports teams, but their cable company is not offering these channels while charging them anyway. I am determined to secure a solution for New Yorkers who have had to endure these unfair blackouts and I urge Optimum and MSG to finally reach a deal so New Yorkers can watch their home teams.”

“Optimum and MSG need to stop the posturing and get back to the table. Figure it out and let us watch our sports in peace,” said Attorney General Tong. “In the meantime, consumers are paying for sports they can’t watch and they are owed immediate refunds without hassle.”

Altice removed access to MSG channels for its Optimum cable plan customers beginning in January 2025. MSG channels, which provide exclusive coverage of the New Jersey Devils, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres, have remained blacked out since January 1.

In the letter to Altice, the attorneys general urged automatic refunds for impacted customers who paid for Optimum cable plans and were denied access to the channels they paid for.

