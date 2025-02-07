Fasig | Brooks Expands to Pensacola, Welcomes Attorney Eric Stevenson

Firm logo

Leading Florida personal injury law firm strengthens its presence in Northwest Florida and South Alabama regions

Our growth into Pensacola and adding Eric Stevenson launches an exciting new chapter in our firm’s history. We’re excited to meet our new neighbors and get involved in their communities.” — Partner Jimmy Fasig

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fasig | Brooks Law Offices is expanding its presence in Florida by opening a new office in Pensacola. The new location, 815 S. Palafox St., will allow the firm to better serve injury victims in the Northwest Florida and South Alabama regions.As part of this expansion, Fasig | Brooks welcomes attorney Eric Stevenson and his team, formerly of Pensacola-based Stevenson Klotz Injury Lawyers, to manage the office’s operations. Stevenson’s extensive background in client advocacy and litigation will serve as an integral part of the firm’s mission to provide effective legal representation in the local communities.“Our growth into Pensacola and adding Eric Stevenson launches an exciting new chapter in our firm’s history,” said partner Jimmy Fasig. “We’re excited to meet our new neighbors and get involved in their communities."With offices in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Destin, and now Pensacola, Fasig | Brooks handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, defective products, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. For more than 30 years, Fasig | Brooks has leveraged its extensive legal knowledge and insight into insurance company tactics to secure favorable outcomes for clients.For more information about Eric Stevenson or the new offices of Fasig | Brooks Law Offices, visit fasigbrooks.com ###About Fasig | Brooks Law OfficesFor over 30 years, Fasig | Brooks has been dedicated to representing injury victims across Florida. Our team brings unique perspectives and expertise to each case, offering clients effective legal solutions. With experience on both sides of the legal field, we understand insurance tactics and use that knowledge to secure better results. Serving Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Destin, and all of Florida, we handle cases involving medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death.

