eddii Goes Free With All Its Premium Features

a health tech company focused on making diabetes & endocrine management and care more engaging and accessible eddii is now free, including access to premium features like high and low glucose alert phone calls. eddii’s CGM integration and new in-app health-tracking widgets provide users with a full picture of their health, whether living with T1D or other endocrine conditions. eddii improves Time In Range.

The eddii app is now free: Gamified diabetes & endocrine management with Dexcom integration, customizable dashboards, in-app metrics, and fun for families.

By making the full eddii app experience free, we’re providing life-changing features to all users with diabetes or endocrine conditions at no cost.” — Farhaneh Ahmadi, Founder and CEO of eddii

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eddii , the innovative health app that makes managing diabetes and endocrine conditions fun and engaging is now completely free on iOS and Android. By removing financial barriers, eddii expands access to essential tools that help users manage diabetes and endocrine conditions including hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, clinical weight management, and more.Seamlessly integrating with Dexcom CGMs, eddii turns routine health tracking into an engaging experience. Users can monitor their glucose levels and much more while interacting with eddii, the friendly, customizable leaf character designed to support their journey to better health. No Dexcom? No problem! eddii now offers a version of its app with in-app "widgets" allowing users to track any health metric of their choosing.“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the tools they need to track and manage their diabetes or endocrine condition, ” said Farhaneh Ahmadi, Co-founder and CEO of eddii. “By making the full eddii app experience free, we’re providing life-changing features to all users at no cost.”Premium Features Now 100% Free:Low & High Glucose Alert Calls – Parents, caregivers, school nurses, and even friends can receive automated calls when a user’s blood glucose falls outside a set range, a feature critical to many families and individuals who are desensitised to their glucose alerts.Full Access to Games & Educational Quizzes – Distraction and education go hand in hand with engaging games and quizzes that support diabetes management.Complete Home Screen Customization – Users can personalize their app with unique widgets and Dexcom meters, backgrounds, and eddii pals, making health tracking more fun.Additional Key Features:In-App Health Widgets – NEW to the eddii app, users can now track medications, calories, carbs, sleep, blood glucose trends, time in range, exercise, nutrition, and heart rate in one central hub.Interactive Tracking – Simplified logging for feelings, meals, activity, and medications.Streaks and badges – Users can earn badges and showcase their accomplishments to other users as they maintain their streakGamified Experience – Challenges and rewards keep users engaged in their care routine.Family-Friendly Design – Designed to support both children and adults managing diabetes.Chat with eddii – Users can chat about anything from managing their condition to exchanging jokes with their virtual health buddyWeekly Health Summaries – A consolidated snapshot of user health, combining manually entered data with connected device insights.Integration with eddii-Care Virtual ClinicAll users can access the eddii-Care virtual clinic in states where eddii’s doctors are licensed. Through the app or on eddii’s virtual care website http://eddii.care , patients can book appointments, request prescription refills, and chat directly with their endocrinologists—no subscription required.Appointments are covered by insurance or can be paid out of pocket on a per-visit basis, making it easy and flexible for all patients to get the care they need.Available NowThe eddii app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play eddii currently supports Dexcom CGMs and offers a free sample CGM through its connected partnership. Future updates will expand compatibility with additional CGMs to better support users on their health journey.About eddiieddii is a digital health platform that combines an engaging app experience with expert medical care to support people managing diabetes and endocrine conditions. Integrated with Dexcom CGM, eddii offers a fun, gamified approach to diabetes management—with in-app health tracking, customization, challenges, games, and a virtual health buddy—making daily care more enjoyable and less isolating.Through eddii-Care, the platform’s virtual clinic available in the app and online at eddii.care, users can access world-class endocrine care for children and adults across the U.S., with most major insurance plans accepted. Learn more at eddiihealth.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.