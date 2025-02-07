Where Bold Women Thrive: Sweet Briar College Joins The College Tour on Amazon Prime

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers. The College Tour is an Amazon Prime TV series brought to life by some of Hollywood’s most renowned producers created by Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts. Alex Boylan won CBS’s The Amazing Race in 2002 and produced and hosted leading shows on PBS, CBS, the Travel Channel.

AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guided by host Alex Boylan, the 30-minute episode will tell what life is truly like at Sweet Briar College . “The idea for The College Tour TV series came to me from my 16-year-old niece. Because of the pandemic and finances, she couldn’t travel to tour colleges,” said Boylan, who won CBS’s The Amazing Race in 2002 and produced and hosted leading shows on PBS, CBS, the Travel Channel, and more. “So, using our skills as executive producers, we created a series inspired by her and millions of other young people interested in attending college. This series is so fun to produce!"About The College Tour:The College Tour is an Amazon Prime TV series brought to life by some of Hollywood’s most renowned producers created by Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, a team of successful entrepreneurs in the TV, social media, and technology space, the trio is known for pursuing their passion for adventure and their love of storytelling. Each episode of The College Tour tells the story of life on college campuses nationwide and worldwide, from academics, housing, sports career preparation, campus life, location, and much more. In this innovative and informative series, each story is told by real students, professors, and alumni.About Sweet Briar College:Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Founded in 1901, this historic women’s college empowers students to dream big, think boldly, and lead purposefully. With a 2,840-acre campus featuring breathtaking landscapes, a working vineyard, a thriving apiary, cutting-edge equestrian facilities, and state-of-the-art academic spaces, Sweet Briar offers an environment where curiosity flourishes and ambitions soar.At Sweet Briar, leadership isn’t just taught—it’s lived. Every student embarks on a personalized, rigorous academic journey enriched by small class sizes and close mentorship from world-class faculty. Our signature programs in engineering, science and technology, human and environmental sustainability, leadership, business, and the arts inspire students to challenge the status quo and push boundaries. Here, innovation and tradition thrive side by side. Whether galloping across open fields, tending to honeybees, cultivating vineyards, solving real-world sustainability challenges, or presenting bold ideas in the boardroom, Sweet Briar women graduate with the confidence, skills, and resilience to shape a future where bold beginnings lead to unstoppable success.“We are beyond excited to partner with The College Tour family and showcase the vibrant, bold spirit of Sweet Briar College on Season 15 of their Amazon Prime series. This partnership is a perfect fit because The College Tour’s mission aligns seamlessly with ours—telling authentic, inspiring stories through the voices of those who live them daily. Sweet Briar cultivates fearless leaders, innovative thinkers, and changemakers. Now the world will see what makes our community truly extraordinary,” stated Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Sweet Briar College. “I can confidently say that we can’t wait for prospective students and families to experience the beauty of our campus, the strength of our sisterhood, and the boldness that defines Sweet Briar women, all guided by the dynamic storytelling of Alex Boylan and his incredible team.”To learn more about The College Tour, visit www.thecollegetour.com or contact info@thecollegetour.com.For more information about Sweet Briar College, please visit www.sbc.edu or contact Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment Management, at csmith@sbc.edu.

