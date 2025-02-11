Candis Smith Releases Transformative New Book, My Pathway Journal

Guiding Readers on a 30-Day Journey of Spiritual Growth and Self-Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candis Smith, a dedicated Leadership Coach, entrepreneur, and founder of Shaping Pathways Inc. , is proud to announce the release of her latest book, My Pathway Journal . This 30-day interactive journal is designed to inspire and empower readers to embark on a journey of renewal, restoration, and release, aligning their lives with their authentic selves and spiritual purpose.About the Book: My Pathway Journal serves as a daily companion, guiding readers through insightful scripture, thought-provoking prompts, and actionable steps for personal growth. Divided into three transformative phases, the journal focuses on:• Renewal: Laying the groundwork for self-discovery and fostering clarity in setting purposeful goals.• Restoration: Building resilience and tenacity while embracing harmony and authentic leadership.• Release: Encouraging surrender and letting go to achieve deeper spiritual growth and fulfillment.“This journal is more than a tool; it’s a source of inspiration,” says Smith. “It reassures readers that with faith and intentional purpose, they can navigate life’s challenges and emerge stronger.”About the Author:Candis Smith brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and is a passionate advocate for personal and professional growth. A proud wife and mother of four, she holds dual Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Latin American History from Rutgers University. As a certified coach and founder of Shaping Pathways Inc., Smith empowers women, particularly minority leaders, to discover their authentic selves and achieve their full potential.Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, Smith’s journey of overcoming childhood trauma and navigating a high-stress executive career has deeply influenced her work. Her holistic approach to leadership and personal growth seamlessly integrates practical strategies with spiritual insights, making her a sought-after mentor and speaker.Inspiration Behind the Book:Candis’s personal experiences of self-doubt, burnout, and rediscovery inspired her to create My Pathway Journal. She noticed a lack of resources that address the unique challenges individuals face in aligning personal growth with their faith. With this journal, she aims to fill that gap, offering readers a transformative tool to embrace their challenges and emerge with newfound confidence and purpose.Primary Message:My Pathway Journal conveys that true transformation and fulfillment come from aligning one’s life with their authentic self and spiritual purpose. The journal empowers readers to:• Reflect deeply on their life’s journey.• Set meaningful goals aligned with God’s design.• Cultivate resilience and navigate challenges with confidence.• Embrace their unique identities and foster a deeper connection with their faith.Availability:My Pathway Journal is available for purchase at http://shapingpathwaysinc.com About Shaping Pathways Inc.: Shaping Pathways Inc. is dedicated to empowering individuals through leadership coaching and personal development resources. By fostering a holistic approach to growth, the organization supports clients in discovering their true potential and achieving their goals.

