Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025: Advancing Health & Human Performance in LA

Explore health optimization, longevity, and human performance in LA with over 30 experts, cutting-edge sessions, and top exhibitors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biohackers World Conference & Expo is set to take place in Los Angeles on March 29-30, uniting over 30 expert speakers and 40 exhibitors to explore the latest advancements in health optimization, longevity, and human performance. Supported by title sponsors Leela Quantum Tech and The Root Brands , this two-day event aims to provide attendees with evidence-based insights into cutting-edge biohacking practices.The conference's focus aligns with current wellness trends emphasizing longevity and personalized health solutions. According to Euromonitor International's "Top Global Consumer Trends 2025" report, 52% of consumers believe they will be healthier in the coming years due to investments in preventive and specialized solutions. The market for supplements and wellness products is projected to reach $139.9 billion by 2025, highlighting the growing demand for health optimization tools.Key Topics and Sessions:- Innovations in Biohacking: Valérie Orsoni, a biohacking pioneer since 1998, will present "Biohacking the Impossible: Fixing the Incurable and Reversing the Clock Since 1998." She will share her transformative journey, including healing juvenile arthritis and reversing congenital steatosis, utilizing tools like peptides, hyperbaric chambers, and cryotherapy.- Building Muscle After 40: Fitness professional Zane Griggs will discuss strategies necessary to build muscle as we age in his session "Building Muscle After 40," emphasizing the importance of muscle as the organ of longevity.- Health and Longevity with Evidence-Based Approaches: A panel discussion featuring experts like Clayton Thomas and Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling will explore innovative techniques and advanced testing, including quantum energy, neuroscience, and epigenetics, redefining health optimization.Event Highlights:- Insights from renowned experts in biohacking and wellness.- Exhibition Floor: Engage with over 40 exhibitors offering innovative products designed to enhance physical and mental well-being.- Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals and industry pioneers shaping the future of wellness.This event is a must-attend for anyone interested in the future of health and performance optimization. With previous successful events held in cities like Austin and Miami, Biohackers World continues to lead the charge in biohacking innovations.For more details and registration, visit the Biohackers World website: https://www.biohackers.world/ About Biohackers World & ExpoThe Biohackers World Conference & Expo is dedicated to advancing the practice of biohacking and empowering wellness. Focused on providing attendees with the tools and knowledge to optimize their health and lifestyle, the event blends expert-led sessions with hands-on experiences, offering participants insights into the latest technologies and strategies for self-optimization.

