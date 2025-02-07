Real Estate Speaker and Coach Darryl Davis Named a Top Influencer and Newsmaker by RISMedia for 2025

Darryl Davis Seminars proudly announces that its CEO and Founder, Darryl Davis, CSP, has once again been named a 2025 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia.

Agents don’t just need information—they need clarity, confidence, and a game plan. My mission is to help them thrive, protect their value, and turn industry shifts into opportunities.” — Darryl Davis

ROCKY POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darryl Davis Seminars proudly announces that its CEO and Founder, Darryl Davis, CSP, has once again been named a 2025 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia. This marks six consecutive years of recognition for Davis, underscoring his continued influence, advocacy, and commitment to empowering real estate professionals through one of the most transformative periods in the industry’s history.Each year, RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers list spotlights individuals who are shaping the future of real estate. Featured in the February 2025 issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, this year’s honorees were recognized for their resilience, innovation, and impact in an industry that continues to evolve at a rapid pace. The award celebrates those who lead through challenges, push for meaningful change, and inspire others to thrive amid uncertainty.Davis, a renowned real estate coach, speaker, and industry advocate, earned his place on this prestigious list as an Influencer, a category reserved for visionaries driving positive change and empowering others to succeed. With over 35 years of experience, Davis has dedicated his career to helping agents, brokers, and industry leaders build stronger, more resilient businesses.A Mission to Empower and ElevateDavis continues to push the boundaries of real estate education and coaching. His POWER AGENT® Program helps thousands of agents increase their production, strengthen client relationships, and create sustainable success. His approach is practical, motivational, and rooted in real-world application, helping agents navigate challenges, master objections, and embrace opportunities with confidence.“Real estate isn’t just about transactions; it’s about people, relationships, and the ability to adapt and thrive,” says Davis. “I’m honored to be recognized as an Influencer again this year, but what truly drives me is helping agents take control of their businesses, protect their value, and move forward with clarity and purpose.”Honorees on the RISMedia 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers list were nominated by industry peers and RISMedia’s editorial team, with categories including Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, and Luminaries. Davis’ recognition as an Influencer highlights his unwavering dedication to helping agents succeed in an ever-changing real estate landscape.A Voice of Leadership in Uncertain TimesThe past year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for real estate professionals, with shifts in commission structures, ongoing legal battles, and market volatility creating uncertainty across the industry. Davis has remained at the forefront, providing clear, actionable guidance to agents nationwide. His free weekly training sessions attracted over 61,000 agents, brokers, and leaders in 2024 alone, equipping them with the tools and strategies to navigate change with confidence.In response to the NAR commission lawsuit and subsequent industry upheaval, Davis and his team launched www.NarLawsuit.com , a dedicated free online resource hub offering up-to-date information, training videos, articles, and expert insights. His commitment to keeping agents informed and empowered during a time of industry-wide uncertainty cemented his role as a trusted leader and advocate.Pioneering Innovation in Real Estate CoachingDavis has also been recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to real estate technology and innovation. In 2024, he was heralded in a top Innovator Award for his creation of Digital Darryl™, the industry’s first-ever 24/7 AI Real Estate Coach. This revolutionary tool leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to provide real-time coaching, strategic insights, and support for real estate professionals, redefining how agents access training and guidance. By combining decades of coaching expertise with AI-powered technology, Davis has positioned Digital Darryl™ as an indispensable resource for modern agents striving to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

