The Innovation School of Bismarck visits Supreme Court on Feb. 6

The Innovation School of Bismarck brought students to meet with Justice Douglas Bahr and learn about the state supreme court. Justice Bahr fielded questions about what he enjoys the most about being a justice, how much per month a justice reads and writes, and how cases get from district court to the supreme court.
Above, Justice Bahr answers a question from a student in the supreme courrt courtroom.
