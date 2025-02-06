NUJ gives evidence on the surveillance of journalists in Northern Ireland 

On 5 February, Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, answered questions from the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee alongside journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney of “No Stone Unturned”.

Dooley was one of a number of NUJ members giving evidence to the committee, which was clearly alarmed at the picture which emerged during the hearing.

Among the committee’s questions focused on the surveillance of journalists and press freedoms in Northern Ireland, were those seeking insight into threats against journalists, events leading to the arrest of McCaffrey and Birney and what further questions may remain following Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) hearings last year.

The NUJ was represented at the hearings where it was confirmed covert surveillance of both journalists by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had occurred.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, told the Northern Ireland Committee that the hearings were often shrouded in secrecy and that greater transparency had been urged by the union.

Revelations that groups including lawyers bad been unlawfully monitored was discussed by Dooley who highlighted that the right to be represented by lawyers “is undermined when we consider they have been under surveillance too.”

McCaffrey, himself an NUJ member, and Birney provided accounts of their arrests, informing the committee they had been accused of breaching the Official Secrets Act. They highlighted the threat to journalism caused by PSNI covert surveillance, urging investigation into possible historic unlawful surveillance before 2008.

NUJ members Allison Morris, Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent, Malachi O'Doherty, Journalist, and author and Paul Tweed, Senior Partner, WP Tweed & Co were interviewed in a separate session on the same day.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“I thank the committee for the opportunity to give evidence on this hugely important issue. The right to protect sources is fundamental to the practice of journalists and the PSNI’s surveillance was a shameful breach of journalists’ rights enshrined in law. The McCullough review underway is an important step in uncovering truths around the PSNI’s conduct. “It has been 28 years since the killing of Martin O’Hagan, and his death lingers everyday in Northern Ireland without those responsible held to account. The Irish government can demonstrate its commitment to the protection of journalists by taking action now, to ensure justice is served.”

Return to listing