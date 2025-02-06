Michole Briana White Joins Digable Planets’ Doodlebug for “Mother Earth is Dying,” a Poetic Hip-Hop Wake-Up Call

We’re blending art and awareness, and I hope listeners feel that urgency in every note and lyric. It’s hip-hop with heart, and I’m honored to lend my voice to something that speaks to the soul.” — Michole Briana White

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actress and singer-songwriter Michole Briana White is making waves yet again in the music scene, teaming up with Doodlebug and 80 Empire on their latest single, Mother Earth is Dying, releasing this Friday, February 7. Best known for her powerful role as “Lucille” on BMF, where she captivated audiences for four seasons, White continues to expand her artistic reach—this time, lending her soulful vocals to a track that fuses hip-hop with a deeply urgent message.More than just a song, Mother Earth is Dying is a call to action, blending boom-bap beats, jazz-infused piano, and thought-provoking lyricism. The track carries the emotional weight of a Broadway finale while staying true to hip-hop’s raw essence. It features an all-star lineup, with White’s velvety voice weaving seamlessly between Doodlebug’s signature cadence, Adrian’s introspective bars, and DJ Skillspinz’s precise cuts, all layered over a lush, cinematic production by The Empire."Being part of Mother Earth is Dying was powerful for me because it’s more than just music—it’s a message," says Michole Briana White. "We’re blending art and awareness, and I hope listeners feel that urgency in every note and lyric. It’s hip-hop with heart, and I’m honored to lend my voice to something that speaks to the soul."Mother Earth is Dying is more than just a song—it’s an experience. Whether you’re adding it to your playlist, rewinding it on your tape deck, or spinning it on your LP, this track is destined to be on repeat.With its timeless sound and urgent message, Mother Earth is Dying isn’t just meant to be heard and felt. This Friday, February 7, listeners can experience the track on all major streaming platforms and join the movement to turn awareness into action.

