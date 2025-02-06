Attorney General James Demands Refunds for Optimum Customers Facing MSG Blackouts

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin today took action to secure automatic refunds for customers of Altice USA (Altice), the owner of Optimum, who have been denied access to MSG Networks (MSG) cable channels as a result of Optimum’s blackouts. In January, Attorney General James called on Optimum and MSG to quickly resolve contract negotiations so New Yorkers would not be impacted by service disruptions. As a result of a contract dispute between Altice and MSG, Optimum cable consumers have been blocked from accessing MSG stations, leaving residents in the tri-state area who paid extra for these sports channels unable to watch them. In a letter to Optimum’s owner, Altice, the attorneys general demanded automatic refunds for customers who have been denied access to the MSG channels they paid for as part of their cable plans.

“New York sports fans are being put in the penalty box, forced to shell out their hard-earned money for television channels they cannot even watch,” said Attorney General James. “Optimum customers have paid for channels to watch their home sports teams, but their cable company is not offering these channels while charging them anyway. I am determined to secure a solution for New Yorkers who have had to endure these unfair blackouts and I urge Optimum and MSG to finally reach a deal so New Yorkers can watch their home teams.”

“We urge Optimum and MSG to resolve their dispute and end the blackout so that New Jersey consumers can once again access the services they paid for to watch their favorite local teams play,” said Attorney General Platkin.

“Optimum and MSG need to stop the posturing and get back to the table. Figure it out and let us watch our sports in peace,” said Attorney General Tong. “In the meantime, consumers are paying for sports they can’t watch and they are owed immediate refunds without hassle.”

Altice removed access to MSG channels for its Optimum cable plan customers beginning in January 2025. MSG channels, which provide exclusive coverage of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres have remained blacked out since January 1. In January, Attorney General James alerted both Optimum and MSG that the Office of the Attorney General would be monitoring the ongoing contract situation closely to ensure New York customers received the services they were paying for.

In the letter to Altice, the attorneys general demand automatic refunds for impacted customers who paid for Optimum cable plans and were denied access to the channels they paid for.

This is the latest example of Attorney General James taking action to protect consumers who are unfairly charged for goods and services. In December 2024, Attorney General James secured refunds for former customers of telehealth company SmileDirectClub who were charged for services they never received after the company declared bankruptcy. In October 2024, Attorney General James secured refunds for consumers whose hotel reservations in Buffalo were canceled before the solar eclipse. In February 2024, Attorney General James secured refunds for New Yorkers who were wrongfully charged for COVID-19 vaccines.